Another hour, another leak: $759 for the Pixel 8, $1,059 for the Pixel 8 Pro (both 256GB)
In the remaining (less than 10) hours until the start of the Made By Google launch event, another leak springs. This time, it’s about one key issue – the pricing.

According to the person behind the MysteryLupin account over at X, here are the pricing models for the Pixel 8 and the bigger and meaner Pixel 8 Pro (and the Pixel Watch 2):

  • Pixel 8: 128GB – $699, 256GB – $759;
  • Pixel 8 Pro: 128GB – $999, 256GB – $1059, 512 – $1179;
  • Pixel Watch 2: Wi-Fi only – $349, LTE – $399.

Folks at 9to5Google highlight that while the US Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are coming in at $100 more, Google is apparently lowering the cost to upgrade to the 256 GB model, if the leakster’s numbers are credible.



For example, the $759 Pixel 8 (256GB) is just $60 away from the base $699 (128GB) variant and those 60 bucks are in fact doubling your storage. For comparison, that exact twofold storage increase on the Pixel 7 used to cost users $100 going from $600 (128GB) to $700 (256GB).

$60 is what Google asks on the Pixel 8 Pro for a storage doubling as well, but bear in mind that it’s only the 128GB to 256GB increase that costs $60 bucks. If you want to double the 256GB storage and get yourself a 512GB variant, you’ve got to double the $60 bucks and cough $120 more: 256GB will cost you $1059, while the 512GB model – $1179.

On the Pixel 7 Pro, math was easier, as all three storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB) were separated by $100 from one another; the prices were, respectively: $900, $1000, and $1100. On a side note: similar storage jumps on the iPhone 15 Pro Max will set you back by $200 each time you want to double your storage.

Finally, the pricing of the Pixel Watch 2 is unchanged at $349 for Wi-Fi and $399 for LTE.

