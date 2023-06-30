Vote now: What do you think about the Zenfone 10?

The Asus Zenfone 10 is here! The next chapter in the compact flagship book has finally been revealed, and it looks surprisingly similar to what we had last year. Asus has apparently decided to stick with what's working and rehash the design of the Zenfone 9.This little fact is now polarizing the internet; some people call Asus lazy, while others don't see a problem with using a good design more than once. Let's be brutally honest here: the Zenfone 10 is practically the same phone as its predecessor, with the addition of wireless charging and a new chipset.Everything else is more or less the same, barring the new selfie camera. The display panel is the same (albeit being able to overdrive to 144 HZ during gaming sessions), the battery and wired charging speeds are the same, and the main camera is literally the same as last year. The materials, design, ingress protection, retail box—everything looks and feels the same.Is this such a big deal? Today, we're going to find out! We're a bit disappointed, though. This is the company that gave us the Zenfone Flip, countless ROG phones with flashing LED lights, ceramic backs, tiny screens on the back, active coolers, crazy game-inspired limited editions, and so on, and so forth.So when such a company decides to rehash an old design and just assign a new name to it, this upsets us. What about you? What do you think about the Zenfone 10? Is it hot? Is it boring? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.