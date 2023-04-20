Vote now: Would you buy the Pixel Tablet at 600-650 (USD/EUR)?

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Google is about to enter the tablet market after slowly expanding its portfolio of devices and growing its ecosystem. The Pixel Tablet is expected to be revealed during Google's I/O conference this May, but leaks and rumors have been flooding the interwebs for months.

The latest leak comes from Roland Quandt, whose track record is rather solid, and suggests that the pricing for the Pixel Tablet will be between 600 and 650 euros (for the 128 and 256GB versions, respectively).

Now, when it comes to pricing in the US and Europe, things are a bit hazy and depend on many factors. The aforementioned prices may translate to $649–699 if we do the conversion, but looking at the Pixel 7 prices in the US and Europe, the Pixel Tablet may retail for as little as $599 in the US.

That's right in the ballpark of other mid-level tablets from Apple and Samsung, so the desire to compete is obvious. You can check out our Pixel Tablet Hub to get all the info, but the question today is: Would you buy the Pixel Tablet at that price point instead of opting for something tried and tested, such as an iPad or a Galaxy Tab?

Would you buy the Pixel Tablet at 600-650 (USD/EUR)?

Vote View Result


