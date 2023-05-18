Vote now: Do you like transparent gadgets?
Today I stumbled upon the news about Apple releasing the Beats Studio Buds+, and the design immediately caught my attention. This is not the first transparent gadget on the market, there were experiments popping up here and there, the most successful being the Nothing Phone, but this thing seems pretty niche, right?
On the other hand, it looks cool, that's undeniable, but it also looks nerdy to some degree. And there are other considerations as well. Some electronics don't like to be bombarded with photons (a.k.a. sunlight) all the time. And how do you pair a bunch of condensers, coils, and magnets on a circuit board with your evening dress or suit?
All this got me thinking: Are people buying into this hype? Do they even like transparent designs with all the electronic bits and pieces on display? Personally, I like my electronics sleek and polished, and this transparent design gives me a strange sense of OCD and a feeling that the gadget is kinda unfinished.
These are all just questions, I'm not judging or taking sides here. Today's poll aims to do a quick reality check for all gadgets with transparent covers. This seems to be a trend that's picking up momentum. What do you think? Do you like transparent electronic devices, or you prefer more conventional painted/covered ones? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
