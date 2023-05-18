Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Do you like transparent gadgets?

Polls
Vote now: Do you like transparent gadgets?
Today I stumbled upon the news about Apple releasing the Beats Studio Buds+, and the design immediately caught my attention. This is not the first transparent gadget on the market, there were experiments popping up here and there, the most successful being the Nothing Phone, but this thing seems pretty niche, right?

All this got me thinking: Are people buying into this hype? Do they even like transparent designs with all the electronic bits and pieces on display? Personally, I like my electronics sleek and polished, and this transparent design gives me a strange sense of OCD and a feeling that the gadget is kinda unfinished.

On the other hand, it looks cool, that's undeniable, but it also looks nerdy to some degree. And there are other considerations as well. Some electronics don't like to be bombarded with photons (a.k.a. sunlight) all the time. And how do you pair a bunch of condensers, coils, and magnets on a circuit board with your evening dress or suit?

These are all just questions, I'm not judging or taking sides here. Today's poll aims to do a quick reality check for all gadgets with transparent covers. This seems to be a trend that's picking up momentum. What do you think? Do you like transparent electronic devices, or you prefer more conventional painted/covered ones? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Do you like transparent gadgets?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless