Vote now: OnePlus 11 - hot or not?
Another big reveal is now behind us: the OnePlus 11 has made its global debut with an interesting offset camera design, some fast silicon inside, and the end of the "Pro" moniker in the series. There's another thing that OnePlus seems to be dropping, and this is the ultra premium price tag. Could the brand be returning to its "flagship killer" roots?
The usual question applies here as well: is the OnePlus 11 hot or not? Would you buy it at $699, or go for something like the Galaxy S23 for a tad more? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
More Polls:
The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, and at that price point, it's really one of the cheapest phones to rock the newest and fastest Qualcomm processor—the Snapdragon 820 Gen 2. The device looks solid all around as well. There's a hefty 5,000mAh battery onboard, super fast 100W charging (80W in the US), and a trio of very useful cameras bearing the Hasselblad branding and sporting Sony sensors underneath.
The alert slider is also back; its removal was the subject of not one or two negative comments from OnePlus fans. So, it seems that OnePlus is moving in the right direction. But is it enough? Is the OnePlus 11 exciting enough to please the mobile fans?
The usual question applies here as well: is the OnePlus 11 hot or not? Would you buy it at $699, or go for something like the Galaxy S23 for a tad more? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: