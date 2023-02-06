Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?

Another year has quickly passed, and we've also welcomed the next big flagship from one of the tech behemoths. That got me thinking: What do modern smartphones really need? Do smartphone manufacturers probe the market in such a way, or do they follow dry and synthetic guidelines made by some software deep in the HQ basement?The Galaxy S23 series is the latest example, but I won't point the finger—Samsung's not alone in this. We've talked time and again about smartphone innovation, planned obsolescence, and all kinds of shady practices whose only purpose is to generate the biggest revenue at the end of the year.The past few Galaxy and iPhone generations have been kind of boring, and of course, things are subjective, and this is my own opinion on the matter, but come on! These incremental upgrades are starting to get on my nerves.So, I've decided to ask our trusty audience to see what smartphones really need. And believe you me, there won't be a "Dynamic Island" option in the poll. Jokes aside, people find different things important in a smartphone, so there probably won't be a consensus after the poll closes. And we're again limited to one answer (to avoid "I want everything" situations).Vote in our poll and share your thoughts and rage (because, of course, we'll forget your favorite feature) in the comments below.