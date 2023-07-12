Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Polls
1
Vote now: Nothing Phone (2) - hot or not?
The long-awaited Nothing Phone (2) is finally here with shining lights and some needed improvements. Carl Pei managed to hype the second iteration of its brainchild pretty well, so there have been ripples in the tech industry for the past couple of weeks. And now it's here.

We have the same cool transparent back design, showing some of the stuff underneath, such as the wireless charging coils, some covered cables, and, of course, the LED array of the Glyph interface. This year we have a better screen that's able to go down to 1 Hz (LTPO) and a bigger battery.

The main camera has been upgraded with a better sensor, but all in all, the phone follows closely in the footsteps of its predecessor. Which isn't a bad thing, necessarily. Righ? Or is it? What do you think about the Nothing Phone (2)?

Do you think it will be able to challenge the upper echelon this time around? Maybe give the Galaxies and iPhones a run for their money? Or it's just a lazy iteration of a once cool idea. Vote in our poll and share your Nothing thoughts in the comments below. (There's not a single "Nothing" pun in this article; we're very proud of this.)

Nothing Phone (2) - hot or not?

Vote View Result


