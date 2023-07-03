Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)

Polls
2
Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)
Smart trackers have been around for quite some time now, and Tile was one of the first devices that made this technology widely available and popular. When Apple decided to join the party with the AirTags back in 2021, there were ripples throughout the tech industry.

Most initial reactions were positive, but you know how it is: the negatives stick out like a sore thumb. There were numerous reports of the device being used for malicious purposes, aiding stalkers and weirdos around the world. Apple did take some measures to alleviate these security holes, but people found ways around them with hacked AirTags and whatnot.

But let's leave the ethics aside for a second. These tracking devices could be extremely useful and save you headaches and money. Just add one to your keychain or wallet, and you're almost immune against all the "I forgot where I put it" infections.

I've seen numerous gadgets with dedicated slots and orifices for smart trackers, such as wallets, bikes, scooters, smartphone cases, drones, and even cars. One of my colleagues used an AirTag on the chain of his dog, and I can see how one of those can find its way onto a child's schoolbag.

But do people use these? I mean, really? Outside of highly theoretical and hypothetical scenarios. Let's do a reality check and see how useful these smart trackers really are. Vote in our poll and share your success stories in the comments below.

Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price
The Skullcandy Riff headphones might be this summer's top wireless on-ear bargain at this price
Montblanc’s first-ever true wireless earbuds are a bit too expensive
Montblanc’s first-ever true wireless earbuds are a bit too expensive
Nothing could develop features that work only on its devices
Nothing could develop features that work only on its devices
Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)
Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)
YouTube may block viewers from watching due to ad blocker usage
YouTube may block viewers from watching due to ad blocker usage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless