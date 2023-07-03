Vote now: Do you use smart trackers? (AirTags, SmartTags, Tile)

Smart trackers have been around for quite some time now, and Tile was one of the first devices that made this technology widely available and popular. When Apple decided to join the party with the AirTags back in 2021, there were ripples throughout the tech industry.Most initial reactions were positive, but you know how it is: the negatives stick out like a sore thumb. There were numerous reports of the device being used for malicious purposes, aiding stalkers and weirdos around the world. Apple did take some measures to alleviate these security holes, but people found ways around them with hacked AirTags and whatnot.But let's leave the ethics aside for a second. These tracking devices could be extremely useful and save you headaches and money. Just add one to your keychain or wallet, and you're almost immune against all the "I forgot where I put it" infections.I've seen numerous gadgets with dedicated slots and orifices for smart trackers, such as wallets, bikes, scooters, smartphone cases, drones, and even cars. One of my colleagues used an AirTag on the chain of his dog, and I can see how one of those can find its way onto a child's schoolbag.But do people use these? I mean, really? Outside of highly theoretical and hypothetical scenarios. Let's do a reality check and see how useful these smart trackers really are. Vote in our poll and share your success stories in the comments below.