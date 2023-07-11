Nothing Phone (2) camera: Mighty main sensor to challenge Apple, Samsung

Nothing Phone (2) camera upgrades: What's new?

The long-awaited sequel to the Nothing saga is finally here! Nothing officially revealed its Nothing Phone (2) models, and among all the upgrades, one is poised to make a huge impact. The camera. This time around, Nothing is aiming for the big boys, trying to bite a chunk from that sweet, sweet flagship pie. But enough chit-chat; let's see what's so special about the Nothing Phone's new camera.The big upgrade comes in the form of a brand new image sensor, namely the Sony IMX890. It's a 50MP 1/1.56" sensor with a 1 μm pixel size that sits under a 24mm wide lens with an f/1.88 aperture. On paper, this looks like a substantial upgrade compared to the first Nothing Phone, which featured a Sony IMX766 sensor under its main camera lens.There's no upgrade on the ultrawide camera; it's the same 50 MP ultrawide with a Samsung JN1 sensor and F2.2 lens aperture. The selfie camera, on the other hand, is brand new, upgraded from the 16MP IMX471 on the Nothing Phone (1) to a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with a f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74” sensor size.The Nothing Phone (2) retains the classic wide-ultrawide formula for its main camera system, consisting of the aforementioned 50MP wide camera and 50MP ultrawide one. There's a hole-punch selfie placed in a very interesting position, down in the center where your thumb usually lies, ready to swipe up.This not only leads to a strange angle when you take selfies but could also turn out problematic with smudges and fingerprints over time.