Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Nothing Phone (2) camera: Mighty main sensor to challenge Apple, Samsung

Android
Nothing Phone (2) camera: Mighty main sensor to challenge Apple, Samsung
The long-awaited sequel to the Nothing saga is finally here! Nothing officially revealed its Nothing Phone (2) models, and among all the upgrades, one is poised to make a huge impact. The camera. This time around, Nothing is aiming for the big boys, trying to bite a chunk from that sweet, sweet flagship pie. But enough chit-chat; let's see what's so special about the Nothing Phone's new camera.

Nothing Phone (2) camera upgrades: What's new?


The big upgrade comes in the form of a brand new image sensor, namely the Sony IMX890. It's a 50MP 1/1.56" sensor with a 1 μm pixel size that sits under a 24mm wide lens with an f/1.88 aperture. On paper, this looks like a substantial upgrade compared to the first Nothing Phone, which featured a Sony IMX766 sensor under its main camera lens.

There's no upgrade on the ultrawide camera; it's the same 50 MP ultrawide with a Samsung JN1 sensor and F2.2 lens aperture. The selfie camera, on the other hand, is brand new, upgraded from the 16MP IMX471 on the Nothing Phone (1) to a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with a f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74” sensor size.

How many cameras does the new Nothing Phone (2) have?


The Nothing Phone (2) retains the classic wide-ultrawide formula for its main camera system, consisting of the aforementioned 50MP wide camera and 50MP ultrawide one. There's a hole-punch selfie placed in a very interesting position, down in the center where your thumb usually lies, ready to swipe up.

This not only leads to a strange angle when you take selfies but could also turn out problematic with smudges and fingerprints over time.

Nothing Phone (2) camera samples



Also Read: 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless