Vote now: Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5?
The official unveiling of the next-gen Galaxy foldables is happening in less than three weeks, and to celebrate the moment (and also amp up the hype) Samsung has opened the reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The most impatient can reserve their unit and get it as fast as possible, and also get some bonuses when the real preorders open on July 26.

There's something of a caveat here. Reserving a device doesn't mean you must buy it when Samsung sends you a notice that it's available. There's a $50 bonus on your next preorder as well, but it also comes with some fineprint at the bottom: "When pre-ordering and purchasing Eligible Devices, the Reservation Gift will be automatically applied to the first Eligible Device added to your cart; if that first Eligible Device is later returned, then the Reservation Gift will be forfeited."

But at the end of the day, you don't lose anything by placing a reservation, so people tend to click a lot on these. This is becoming a standard practive for the Korean manufacturer, as a way to measure the actual interest people have and adjust its supply chain accordingly. So, we'll do the same thing by asking you the following question: "Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5?" 

Maybe you pulled the trigger on both, just in case? Or maybe you're still not entirely convinced about that foldable thing? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5?

Vote View Result


