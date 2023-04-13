Vote now: How old is your current phone? - 2023 edition

How old is your current phone? It's brand new! Around six months old... One year old or so... One and a half? Two years old! Third birthday coming fast Four years old. It turned five! More than five years old... (it's getting retro) Other (leave a comment) It's brand new! 12.82% Around six months old... 12.82% One year old or so... 10.26% One and a half? 7.69% Two years old! 23.08% Third birthday coming fast 12.82% Four years old. 10.26% It turned five! 5.13% More than five years old... (it's getting retro) 5.13% Other (leave a comment) 0%





Today's topic for discussion puts sentiment against modernism. Well, I'm sure that for many of you, it's not that black and white, but if we like something, we tend to hold on to it, even past its normal ‘shelf life’, so to speak.We've done many iterations of this poll over the years, and the results have always been spread almost evenly among the different options, or timeframes, if you like. It's uncanny! It seems that there are people who buy a new phone every year, and then some people who do this every two years, and so on and so forth, and the distribution is even.You can put a finger on it and say, “Well, most people hold on to their phones for so and so years.” It's really strange, but we do this every year, and it's time to check this strange phenomenon once again. So, instead of asking you, “How long do you keep your phone?” it's much easier to probe the age of your current day-to-day driver.We decided to do it pretty granularly and break it down as much as we could, so you could choose the simplest and most accurate answer to your current situation. Who knows, maybe in 2023 things have changed, maybe the foldable revolution has made people switch phones and leave their sentiments for the chance to dip their toes into the future?Vote in our poll and share any thoughts on the subject in the comment section below.