Poll: How old is your current phone?

6.648 Billion

83.72% of the world's population

“How old is your current phone?”

How old is your current phone? It's brand new! (couple of months old) Around six months old now... One year old or so... (Happy birthday, phone!) One and a half? Two years old! Third birthday coming fast (it can speak, and walk, and...) Four years old. It turned five! (I'm throwing a huge party) Six years old (I consider sending my phone to school) Vintage! (if phones were cars it'd be a 67' Camaro) It's brand new! (couple of months old) 8.33% Around six months old now... 16.67% One year old or so... (Happy birthday, phone!) 8.33% One and a half? 25% Two years old! 0% Third birthday coming fast (it can speak, and walk, and...) 16.67% Four years old. 8.33% It turned five! (I'm throwing a huge party) 16.67% Six years old (I consider sending my phone to school) 0% Vintage! (if phones were cars it'd be a 67' Camaro) 0%

In 2022, the number of smartphone users in the world is, which translates to. Meanwhile, smartphone manufacturers dish out dozens of new models every year (I’m looking at you Motorola!), and one logical question arises - how often people change their smartphone?With nearly 84% of the Earth’s population now owning a smartphone, it’s clear to see that we’re reaching a tipping point, especially with the tic-toc cycle of two flagship devices a year, plus some midrange options thrown in.My current phone is three and a half years old, and now starting to show its age but still, I plan to get a new one for my birthday this Autumn. This equals a solid 4 years on one device, and I think most people try to get at least two or three years before changing their phone.So, the question of today’s poll isPlain and simple, let’s count our veterans, and see the overall age of our smartphone park. Are we reaching a point where people would stop buying new models and some companies (khm Samsung, Apple) would have to adjust their sales expectations?