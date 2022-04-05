Poll: How old is your current phone?0
With nearly 84% of the Earth’s population now owning a smartphone, it’s clear to see that we’re reaching a tipping point, especially with the tic-toc cycle of two flagship devices a year, plus some midrange options thrown in.
My current phone is three and a half years old, and now starting to show its age but still, I plan to get a new one for my birthday this Autumn. This equals a solid 4 years on one device, and I think most people try to get at least two or three years before changing their phone.
So, the question of today’s poll is “How old is your current phone?” Plain and simple, let’s count our veterans, and see the overall age of our smartphone park. Are we reaching a point where people would stop buying new models and some companies (khm Samsung, Apple) would have to adjust their sales expectations?
What happens when your product fills the market to the brim and it is so good that you can use it for several years but you’re still dishing out a new model twice a year or every year, to keep the company running? That’s a very interesting question in my opinion (I’m not an economist or marketing expert), and I would love to see what you guys think.
