Poll: How old is your current phone?

Mariyan Slavov
By
Poll: How old is your current phone?
In 2022, the number of smartphone users in the world is 6.648 Billion, which translates to 83.72% of the world's population. Meanwhile, smartphone manufacturers dish out dozens of new models every year (I’m looking at you Motorola!), and one logical question arises - how often people change their smartphone?

With nearly 84% of the Earth’s population now owning a smartphone, it’s clear to see that we’re reaching a tipping point, especially with the tic-toc cycle of two flagship devices a year, plus some midrange options thrown in.

My current phone is three and a half years old, and now starting to show its age but still, I plan to get a new one for my birthday this Autumn. This equals a solid 4 years on one device, and I think most people try to get at least two or three years before changing their phone.

So, the question of today’s poll is “How old is your current phone?” Plain and simple, let’s count our veterans, and see the overall age of our smartphone park. Are we reaching a point where people would stop buying new models and some companies (khm Samsung, Apple) would have to adjust their sales expectations?

How old is your current phone?

What happens when your product fills the market to the brim and it is so good that you can use it for several years but you’re still dishing out a new model twice a year or every year, to keep the company running? That’s a very interesting question in my opinion (I’m not an economist or marketing expert), and I would love to see what you guys think.

