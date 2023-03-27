Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?

I personally would've liked the same crazy design variety in the present day. If you think about it, technology has made a massive leap—we have flexible OLED displays, after all. I was about to point out the huge rectangular display as a limiting factor when it comes to design, but it's not like this anymore.Smartphone companies could make the craziest tri-folding, rolling, triangle phone if they wanted to. But for some reason, out of habit, or due to a lack of bravery, we're getting the same recycled glass designs for years and years now. Maybe it's time for a revolution?Today, we're asking you, "Do you miss the design variety that smartphones once had?" Or you're happy with the functional rectangular slab, and this is as perfect as it gets, when it comes to design. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.