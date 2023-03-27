Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?

1
Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Here we go again on an old but gold subject - design. As many of you might have noticed, we're testing a new discussion format (stay tuned for something much more interactive soon), and one of the topics got me thinking, "Why are modern phones so bland?"

The discussion in question was about the best-looking phone you guys have ever owned, and the vast majority of answers included classic old phones. Granted, there was some love toward devices such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the iPhone 14, but people were posting left and right about phones such as the old Nokia Lumias, Sony Ericsson Walkmen models, HTCs, and many other brands that are now extinct.



I personally would've liked the same crazy design variety in the present day. If you think about it, technology has made a massive leap—we have flexible OLED displays, after all. I was about to point out the huge rectangular display as a limiting factor when it comes to design, but it's not like this anymore.

Smartphone companies could make the craziest tri-folding, rolling, triangle phone if they wanted to. But for some reason, out of habit, or due to a lack of bravery, we're getting the same recycled glass designs for years and years now. Maybe it's time for a revolution?

Today, we're asking you, "Do you miss the design variety that smartphones once had?" Or you're happy with the functional rectangular slab, and this is as perfect as it gets, when it comes to design. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless