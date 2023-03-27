Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Here we go again on an old but gold subject - design. As many of you might have noticed, we're testing a new discussion format (stay tuned for something much more interactive soon), and one of the topics got me thinking, "Why are modern phones so bland?"
The discussion in question was about the best-looking phone you guys have ever owned, and the vast majority of answers included classic old phones. Granted, there was some love toward devices such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the iPhone 14, but people were posting left and right about phones such as the old Nokia Lumias, Sony Ericsson Walkmen models, HTCs, and many other brands that are now extinct.
I personally would've liked the same crazy design variety in the present day. If you think about it, technology has made a massive leap—we have flexible OLED displays, after all. I was about to point out the huge rectangular display as a limiting factor when it comes to design, but it's not like this anymore.
Today, we're asking you, "Do you miss the design variety that smartphones once had?" Or you're happy with the functional rectangular slab, and this is as perfect as it gets, when it comes to design. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Smartphone companies could make the craziest tri-folding, rolling, triangle phone if they wanted to. But for some reason, out of habit, or due to a lack of bravery, we're getting the same recycled glass designs for years and years now. Maybe it's time for a revolution?
