iOS Android Games

Pokemon Trading Card Game coming soon to your iOS and Android smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Pokemon Trading Card Game coming soon to your iOS and Android smartphone
The 2012 video game based on the Pokemon Trading Card Game developed by Dire Wolf Digital will be replaced this year with a new Pokemon TCG Live app, The Pokemon Company announced this month.

Also, for the first time since it made its debut nine years ago, the game will be playable on smartphones, in addition to tablets, PCs, and Macs. This year marks the brand’s 25th anniversary and The Pokemon Company wants to celebrate it in style.

The new Pokemon TCG Live will be designed be easy for newcomers to the universe to learn how to play the game, although veterans of the Pokemon series will find ways to improve their skills thanks to the fresh challenges the game will provide.



The new Pokemon TCG Live game will be coming to supported iOS and Android devices later this year. The game will first soft-launch in Canada, and a global open beta will be scheduled for PC and Mac in next few months.

The game will support the following iOS and Android devices: iPhone 7 and iPad (2017) or newer, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2016) with 2GB RAM and newer. Also, Pokemon TCG Live will be released as a free-to-play game.

