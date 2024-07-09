Playful new colors for the rumored Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked

Google Pixel Buds Pro | Image credit — Google

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in 4 fun colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain and Haze.



I cannot wait to get my hands on some mojito Pixel Buds Pro 2! pic.twitter.com/oF1xYbqaap — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 9, 2024





The current Pixel Buds Pro already come in a range of bright colors, including Coral, Bay, and Lemongrass. The new colors would fit right in with this existing palette, offering users even more choices to express their personal style.Google first announced the Pixel Buds Pro in May 2022, and a two-year gap between releases seems reasonable for a new model. The original Pixel Buds Pro received a significant update last fall, which added features like Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and Bluetooth Super Wideband, along with two new colors: Bay and Porcelain.With the leaked color options and the possibility of a release in the near future, it seems like Google is gearing up to refresh its line of earbuds. It will be interesting to see what other features and improvements the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might bring, in addition to these exciting new colors.