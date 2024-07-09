Playful new colors for the rumored Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked
Google Pixel Buds Pro | Image credit — Google
A recent leak suggests that Google might be releasing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in some eye-catching new colors including Raspberry and Mojito, along with more neutral options like Haze (gray) and Porcelain (beige).
Back in March, a report hinted that Google was working on new headphones in addition to the Pixel Watch 3. There haven't been many other details about the upcoming earbuds, but it's likely that they will be called the Pixel Buds Pro 2, following Google's usual naming conventions.
The leaked colors suggest that Google is continuing its trend of offering vibrant and fun options for its products. The Raspberry color seems to match a pink Pixel 9 that has also been rumored, while Mojito appears to be a greener shade than the existing Lemongrass color. It's unclear whether these are the final names for the colors, or just codenames used during development.
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in 4 fun colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain and Haze.— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 9, 2024
I cannot wait to get my hands on some mojito Pixel Buds Pro 2! pic.twitter.com/oF1xYbqaap
The current Pixel Buds Pro already come in a range of bright colors, including Coral, Bay, and Lemongrass. The new colors would fit right in with this existing palette, offering users even more choices to express their personal style.
Google first announced the Pixel Buds Pro in May 2022, and a two-year gap between releases seems reasonable for a new model. The original Pixel Buds Pro received a significant update last fall, which added features like Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and Bluetooth Super Wideband, along with two new colors: Bay and Porcelain.
With the leaked color options and the possibility of a release in the near future, it seems like Google is gearing up to refresh its line of earbuds. It will be interesting to see what other features and improvements the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might bring, in addition to these exciting new colors.
