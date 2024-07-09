Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Playful new colors for the rumored Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked

By
0comments
Playful new colors for the rumored Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked
Google Pixel Buds Pro | Image credit — Google

A recent leak suggests that Google might be releasing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in some eye-catching new colors including Raspberry and Mojito, along with more neutral options like Haze (gray) and Porcelain (beige).

Back in March, a report hinted that Google was working on new headphones in addition to the Pixel Watch 3. There haven't been many other details about the upcoming earbuds, but it's likely that they will be called the Pixel Buds Pro 2, following Google's usual naming conventions.

The leaked colors suggest that Google is continuing its trend of offering vibrant and fun options for its products. The Raspberry color seems to match a pink Pixel 9 that has also been rumored, while Mojito appears to be a greener shade than the existing Lemongrass color. It's unclear whether these are the final names for the colors, or just codenames used during development.


The current Pixel Buds Pro already come in a range of bright colors, including Coral, Bay, and Lemongrass. The new colors would fit right in with this existing palette, offering users even more choices to express their personal style.

Google first announced the Pixel Buds Pro in May 2022, and a two-year gap between releases seems reasonable for a new model. The original Pixel Buds Pro received a significant update last fall, which added features like Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and Bluetooth Super Wideband, along with two new colors: Bay and Porcelain.

With the leaked color options and the possibility of a release in the near future, it seems like Google is gearing up to refresh its line of earbuds. It will be interesting to see what other features and improvements the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might bring, in addition to these exciting new colors.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider

Latest News

UK facility reveals iPhone 16 design change that was a secret until now
UK facility reveals iPhone 16 design change that was a secret until now
Images surface of a prototype iPhone 15 Pro Max before Apple scrapped a major change
Images surface of a prototype iPhone 15 Pro Max before Apple scrapped a major change
Spotify enhances podcasts with new commenting feature
Spotify enhances podcasts with new commenting feature
Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB
Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB
T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play
T-Mobile's low band spectrum that Dish couldn't afford is still in play
Google Maps "Promoted Pins" feature that's freaking everyone out is not new
Google Maps "Promoted Pins" feature that's freaking everyone out is not new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless