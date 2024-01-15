Score a Google Pixel Watch at half off through this extraordinary Amazon UK deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a fan of Google Pixel tech? If so, you’d probably be interested to know there’s a way to complete your ecosystem with a brand-new Pixel wearable on the cheap. We’re talking about the OG Pixel Watch, of course. This stylish wearable for Android users is currently seeing a record-high markdown of 50% at the UK version of the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.
It has an advanced heart rate monitor, ECG, and blood oxygen tracker on deck. Interestingly, upon its release, the timepiece was among the first smartwatches to offer second-based heart rate monitoring in the background.
Aside from those readings, you also get detailed sleep tracking and navigation. Of course, you can additionally track your workouts with the Pixel Watch. However, keep in mind that the smartwatch’s Wear OS utilizes Fitbit for workout tracking. In other words, having a Fitbit membership wouldn’t be half bad if you’d like to get the most out of your workout performance.
Google’s first attempt at wearable technology undoubtedly has some drawbacks, such as the not-so-impressive battery life or the occasional stutter here and there. Still, now that it’s 50% off, the Pixel Watch makes one of the best Android wearables, so you should absolutely consider getting one.
This deal is as rare as they get, too! As a matter of fact, we’ve never seen the OG Pixel timepiece at half its price on Amazon UK before, and, in all honesty, we have no idea when (and if) we’ll see it so cheap any time soon. So, if you still haven’t picked the right smartwatch for your Pixel ecosystem, know that the stylish Pixel Watch is giving you a lot of value for your money at Amazon UK right now.
Even though the Pixel Watch already has a successor, it’s still plenty good in 2024. Not just because of its looks, too! The wearable packs plenty of wellness-oriented features and sensors, helping you get to know your body better.
