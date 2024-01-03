The January update for eligible Pixel models arrives with fixes for the Camera and UI

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Android Software updates Google
We recently pointed out that Google might have returned to its previous goal of pushing out its monthly updates on the first Monday of every month. But this Monday was a holiday (New Year's Day) and so Google waited until today to release the first update of the year for eligible Pixel handsets which includes the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google says that "the January 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users." The list includes an update to the camera app on all eligible Pixel handsets including the Pixel Fold that contains a fix to stop cameras on these Pixel devices from crashing under certain conditions.

Today's update should fix an issue causing flashing black screens to appear when playing video on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The remaining three fixes deal with the User Interface. One, for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will fix an issue that causes users to see a flashing black screen when playing video under certain conditions. One bug fix for Pixel Tablet users only will get rid of an issue that prevented them from exiting SetupWizard in certain conditions. Lastly, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold users received a fix to exterminate a bug that turned the home screen wallpaper black under certain conditions.

The update includes security patch levels 2024-01-01 and 2024-01-05. To install the update, Pixel users should go to Settings > System > System Update.

The software versions being released include:

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.240105.002
Pixel 6: UQ1A.240105.002
Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240105.002
Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240105.002
Pixel 7: UQ1A.240105.004
Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004
Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240105.004
Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240105.002
Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240105.004
Pixel 8: UQ1A.240105.004
Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004

Verizon

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240105.004.A1
Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004.A1
Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240105.004.A1
Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240105.004.A1
Pixel 8: UQ1A.240105.004.A1
Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

The small January update follows the December Pixel Feature Drop aka Android 14 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release). Following the next Pixel 14 update (expected on Monday, February 5th) we should see another huge Pixel Feature Drop (Android 14 QPR2) released in March, possibly on March 4th.
