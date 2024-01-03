The January update for eligible Pixel models arrives with fixes for the Camera and UI





Google says that "the January 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users." The list includes an update to the camera app on all eligible Pixel handsets including the Pixel Fold that contains a fix to stop cameras on these Pixel devices from crashing under certain conditions.









The remaining three fixes deal with the User Interface. One, for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro , will fix an issue that causes users to see a flashing black screen when playing video under certain conditions. One bug fix for Pixel Tablet users only will get rid of an issue that prevented them from exiting SetupWizard in certain conditions. Lastly, Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , and Pixel Fold users received a fix to exterminate a bug that turned the home screen wallpaper black under certain conditions.





The update includes security patch levels 2024-01-01 and 2024-01-05. To install the update, Pixel users should go to Settings > System > System Update .









Global



Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6 : UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6 Pro : UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6a : UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 7 : UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 7 Pro : UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 7a : UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel Tablet : UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel Fold : UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 8 : UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 8 Pro : UQ1A.240105.004



Verizon



Pixel 7 : UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 7 Pro : UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 7a : UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel Fold : UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 8 : UQ1A.240105.004.A1






