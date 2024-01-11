Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 receive first update of 2024
The latest update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 is now being rolled out, marking the first update of 2024. This update comes hot on the heels of the Android 14 January security update that was released for Pixel phones just last week. The latest update ensures that both models of the Pixel Watch are now on the same build number, TWD9.240105.004.A1, and have the January 5, 2024 security patch level.
To start the download of the update, users can simply navigate to the Settings > System > System updates menu from their Pixel Watch. As found in the past with watches running Wear OS, users may not immediately see the update available for download and instead may see a message stating that the watch is up to date. In these cases, users can expedite the process by tapping on the message that says "Your watch is up to date" multiple times. Alternatively, you can also expedite the download of the update by turning off Bluetooth on the watch, forcing it to rely on Wi-Fi instead. This change often leads to a noticeable improvement in download speed.
The latest update for the Pixel Watch in January 2024 mainly highlights the addition of the monthly security patch in its changelog. Although only a Qualcomm related memory corruption bug is addressed in this patch (CVE-2023-33085), applying this update ensures the integrity and security of the device in order to protect users against all the latest threats and vulnerabilities.
Image credit: Phone Arena
Since the first-generation Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi models missed out on an update in November, it is good to see an update come through in the beginning of the new year. Looking ahead to 2024, it's intriguing to anticipate the upcoming updates and enhancements that Google has in the pipeline for its wearables, and hopefully see them return to a more consistent monthly release schedule.
