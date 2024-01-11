Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 receive first update of 2024

Software updates Google Wearables Wear
Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 receive first update of 2024
The latest update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 is now being rolled out, marking the first update of 2024. This update comes hot on the heels of the Android 14  January security update that was released for Pixel phones just last week. The latest update ensures that both models of the Pixel Watch are now on the same build number, TWD9.240105.004.A1, and have the January 5, 2024 security patch level.

The latest update for the Pixel Watch in January 2024 mainly highlights the addition of the monthly security patch in its changelog. Although only a Qualcomm related memory corruption bug is addressed in this patch (CVE-2023-33085), applying this update ensures the integrity and security of the device in order to protect users against all the latest threats and vulnerabilities. 

To start the download of the update, users can simply navigate to the Settings > System > System updates menu from their Pixel Watch. As found in the past with watches running Wear OS, users may not immediately see the update available for download and instead may see a message stating that the watch is up to date. In these cases, users can expedite the process by tapping on the message that says "Your watch is up to date" multiple times. Alternatively, you can also expedite the download of the update by turning off Bluetooth on the watch, forcing it to rely on Wi-Fi instead. This change often leads to a noticeable improvement in download speed.

Image credit: Phone Arena

Since the first-generation Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi models missed out on an update in November, it is good to see an update come through in the beginning of the new year. Looking ahead to 2024, it's intriguing to anticipate the upcoming updates and enhancements that Google has in the pipeline for its wearables, and hopefully see them return to a more consistent monthly release schedule.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless