 Google Pixel Watch gets Bluetooth certification for three models; FCC visit is next - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Pixel Watch gets Bluetooth certification for three models; FCC visit is next

Google Wearables Wear
Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Google Pixel Watch gets Bluetooth certification for three models; FCC visit is next
The Google Pixel Watch is definitely coming. We've seen Google file for a trademark on the Pixel Watch name and a prototype version was discovered at a restaurant on the West Coast. The hits keep coming as today three versions of the timepiece were certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

Bluetooth helps a smartwatch stay connected to the user's phone and depending on the model, the user can answer a phone call from his wrist and view messages and notifications that pop up on his phone. According to the documentation, the software version was RWD5.211104.001 at the time of certification which is a few versions behind the most recent version of Wear OS 3 available to developers that starts at RWD7.

There are three different model numbers for the Pixel Watch: GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C. The difference in model numbers could be based on the cellular bands being used with each model, which relates to the region that each model is available in.

Google is looking to build a Pixel ecosystem to rival the ones being pushed by Apple and Samsung. The former has the iPhone, the Apple Watch, the AirPods, and the iPad. Samsung offers the Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Watch line, the Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Tab tablets.

Thus far, Google has released the Pixel phones and the Pixel Buds. We should soon see the Pixel Watch, and an Android-powered Pixel tablet was the subject of renders that were created from a sketch that was part of a patent application filed in Japan by Google in 2019. In 2018, Google released the Pixel Slate, a line of 12.3-inch tablets that were powered by Chrome OS.

We could see the Pixel Watch unveiled along with the mid-range Pixel 6a handset during the Google I/O developer conference. The event will kick off on Wednesday, May 11th, and run through Thursday, May 12th. It will be streamed to viewers worldwide and only select Googlers and their partners will be allowed to attend live.

We expect Google to release a special Google I/O 2022 app that will be available from the Play Store to those interested in viewing the Keynote in real-time along with other events that will take place.

Now that the watch has been certified for Bluetooth, next up is a visit to the FCC which could give us some information about the timepiece that has yet to be leaked.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless