Save up to $70 on the latest Pixel Watch 3 with this sweet offer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The best smartwatch for Pixel users is, without a doubt, the Pixel Watch 3, Google's latest timepiece. And right now, luck is on your side, offering you the unmissable opportunity to snag one at a great discount.
Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi version of this flagship wearable at a lovely $50 discount. But if you want to leave your Pixel phone at home and still make and take phone calls, the LTE variant is also on sale at $70 off. What's more, all sizes are discounted, so you can pick the model that best fits your wrist.
Google designed its Pixel Watches to compete with Samsung and Apple's high-end wearables. Because of that, the Pixel Watch 3 has a sleek, dome-like design, a premium feel, and is loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it boasts every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a high-end timepiece. And since it comes with Fitbit sensors, it provides accurate readings.
You'll also have access to a plethora of apps, as it runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store. In addition, the watch has good battery life and can last you the whole day without any top-ups. That said, you might have to charge it every night, which is completely normal for such a timepiece.
Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi version of this flagship wearable at a lovely $50 discount. But if you want to leave your Pixel phone at home and still make and take phone calls, the LTE variant is also on sale at $70 off. What's more, all sizes are discounted, so you can pick the model that best fits your wrist.
Google designed its Pixel Watches to compete with Samsung and Apple's high-end wearables. Because of that, the Pixel Watch 3 has a sleek, dome-like design, a premium feel, and is loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it boasts every health-tracking functionality you expect to find on a high-end timepiece. And since it comes with Fitbit sensors, it provides accurate readings.
You'll also have access to a plethora of apps, as it runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store. In addition, the watch has good battery life and can last you the whole day without any top-ups. That said, you might have to charge it every night, which is completely normal for such a timepiece.
All in all, the Pixel Watch 3 easily ranks among the best smartwatches on the market and offers great value. The only downside is that you have to pay $9.99 a month for Fitbit Premium if you want access to the full range of features the Fitbit app offers. So, if this isn't an issue for you, don't wait! Tap the offer button on the model you want to get and save today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: