Pixel Watch 3: Google wants me to “transition” into the (smartwatch) person I refuse to be!

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch 2

Here’s why…





The greatly improved Pixel Watch 2 is turning me into a “smartwatch person”, but can Pixel Watch 3 help me transition fully?

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2

Recommended Stories

Two Pixel 3 watches in two different sizes

Larger displays, slimmer bezels

Even longer battery life (lasting three full days sounds great)

New band swapping mechanism

New speaker(s)

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

I already love the idea of the new 45mm Pixel Watch, but my updated Pixel Watch 3 wishlist is much longer now

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch 2

Here’s my updated Pixel Watch 3 wishlist for 2024 - this would make the perfect Pixel Watch:

Google, please, don’t ship the Pixel Watch 3 with the same cheap silicone strap; it collects dirt and sweat, and it… stinks (like literally); I bought the cheapest fabric wristband I could find on eBay, and it’s a million times cleaner, more comfortable, and doesn’t retain any foul odor

Give me an actual Pixel charger; although I love how strong the magnets are, it’s clear that the charger shipped with the Pixel Watch 2 is a cheap unbranded charger, and that’s a shame for a $350 product; not to mention, the charger is white, which makes no sense as there isn’t a single white spot on the watch or any of the bands you can pick; the charger should be black, or even better - match the color of the watch (gold would be awesome)

To get even more practical, I set a lot of timers, so I can’t avoid mentioning that the timer interface/experience on the Pixel Watch could (and should) be much better; as it stands, it’s not necessarily buggy, but it’s glitchy and not on the level of the equally expensive Apple Watch

Let me see the whole calendar instead of only my upcoming events; if I’m looking at my calendar, I probably want to see an actual calendar

Getting even more specific, the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t always connect to my Wi-Fi in the morning, and it doesn’t always quit the “Bedtime mode” when it’s supposed to (which could be related to the Wi-Fi inconsistencies)

I know the FitBit subscription is optional and the Pixel Watch doesn’t need it to work, but let’s try to make the watch even less reliant on a premium FitBit subscription for “premium” fitness features; I know I’m pulling the Apple card again, but… Apple doesn’t do that, and the Apple Watch costs the same

While Google sends quarterly “Pixel drops” to Pixel phones with new features, I’d like to see similar amount of love for the Pixel Watch ; for example, some of my (software-related) complaints about the Pixel Watch 2 could easily be solved with a software update

Speaking of software, longer software support is a must; especially since Pixel 8 now gets 7 major Android updates, 3 years of OS updates for the Pixel Watch looks a bit shabby

And finally, what’s a smart wearable without… AI? Let’s bring Gemini on board!

Pixel Watch 3 might be getting closer to becoming “the default Android smartwatch” but don’t sleep on the OnePlus Watch 2 (with 2-4-10 day battery life)



Anyway, as I said in the intro of the story, I’m actually looking forward to the Pixel Watch 3, and particularly the (rumored) larger 45mm variant. And that’s already a great Google achievement in my book. Remember - I’m not a “smartwatch person”! No, really! I don’t want you to get the wrong impression of me…



Even if I have small hands (and I really do), the 41mm Pixel Watch 2 has been way too small, and some UI elements are just hard to hit - like the tiny button that brings back your ongoing timers. Seriously, it’s the size of a booger. A small booger.



The obvious aside, addressing all of the specific wishes in my upgraded Pixel Watch 3 wishlist would be the many cherries on top of the Pixel Watch cake ( hate the cake reference but I couldn’t come up with anything better).







From what I’ve seen so far, the OnePlus Watch 2 has won many tech nerds over, especially with some extraordinary battery life (achieved via two chips and two operating systems). So, Google certainly has some real competition to worry about - even if we forget about the likes of Samsung, Huawei, or the smartwatch leader, Apple. From what I’ve seen so far, the OnePlus Watch 2 has won many tech nerds over, especially with some extraordinary battery life (achieved via two chips and two operating systems). So, Google certainly has some real competition to worry about - even if we forget about the likes of Samsung, Huawei, or the smartwatch leader, Apple.