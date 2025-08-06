$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel phones could get Galaxy-style navigation according to hidden code

Helpful new feature makes it easier to switch from a Galaxy to a Pixel phone.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Google Galaxy S Series Google Pixel
Illustration shows gesture navigation on drawing of Pixel 3
Just a few days ago, we told you that by default, Pixel handsets have the gesture navigation enabled as opposed to the three-button navigation that is activated on Samsung Galaxy handsets out of the box. To refresh your memory, the three-button navigation was the first navigation system available on Android phones. There are three buttons: Back, Home, and Recents (open apps).

The update to Android 9 Pie brought gesture navigation to Android. Swiping up from the bottom takes the user home. Swipe up from the bottom and hold to access recent apps. Swipe in from either the left or right edge of the screen to go back. Swipe left or right from the navigation bar (the small handle at the bottom of the display) to switch between apps. Pixel users can switch from the gesture navigation to the three-button navigation by going to Settings > Display & touch > Navigation mode > 3-button navigation.

The latest release of Android Canary, the program that allows Pixel users to see new Android features in advance, contained code spotted by Android expert Mishaal Rahman. The code gives Pixel users the option to flip the order of the three navigation buttons on the phone. While the Pixel's three-button navigation goes, from left-to-right, Back, Home, Recents, the three-button navigation on Samsung phones has Recents first on the left, followed by Home, and Back.

What the Pixel 3-button navigation UI will look like when flipped to match Samsung&#039;s version. | Image credit-Android Authority - Pixel phones could get Galaxy-style navigation according to hidden code
What the Pixel 3-button navigation UI will look like when flipped to match Samsung's version. | Image credit-Android Authority

So if you're switching from a Samsung Galaxy handset to a Pixel, and you use the three-button navigation interface, your muscle memory might mix things up, and you'll go to Recents when you meant to go Back. If Google follows through with this code, Pixel users will have the option of having their three-button navigation interface appear just as it does on a Galaxy phone.

Which order do you prefer?

Vote View Result

We'd love to tell you when you can expect this feature to appear, but alas, we can't. Since it's only code in Android Canary for now, there is no way to determine when-or even if, Google plans to launch this feature. We're sure that those who have switched from a Galaxy device to a Pixel and had problems using the three-button navigation know exactly how this change could be very useful.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 7

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless