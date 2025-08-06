iOS 26 developer beta 5. The latest iOS 26 developer beta comes just two weeks after Apple released the fourth developer beta. Developer beta 5 carries a build number of 23A5308g. To install it on your iPhone, you need to be subscribed to the iOS Beta Software Program. If you have your phone set to receive the iOS 26 Developer Beta, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. On Tuesday, just weeks before Apple is expected to release iOS 26 , the tech giant pushed outdeveloper beta 5. The latestdeveloper beta comes just two weeks after Apple released the fourth developer beta. Developer beta 5 carries a build number of 23A5308g. To install it on your iPhone, you need to be subscribed to the iOS Beta Software Program. If you have your phone set to receive theDeveloper Beta, go toand follow the directions.





Do you like what you see from iOS 26 beta so far? Yes. It looks fresh and new. No. It looks like a plate full of mess. Too early to tell. Yes. It looks fresh and new. 75% No. It looks like a plate full of mess. 25% Too early to tell. 0%













On the other wrist (as opposed to 'on the other hand'), should the pixel density remain at 335.83 ppi on the upcoming version of the timepiece, the screen size will rise 3.1% to 1.98 inches. Of course, there is the possibility that the Apple Watch-related image on the new developer beta release has nothing to do with the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 at all.





The iOS 26 developer beta 5 release features new splash screens for the Apple Music, Journal, and Notes apps. For those of you who have enabled Adaptive Power for your battery ( Settings > Battery > Power Mode ), you already know that when your battery usage on any particular day is higher than usual, iPhone can make small adjustments to extend your battery life, including lowering the screen brightness or reducing the speed of some activities. With the latest developer beta, users are receiving notifications when the feature is adjusting the performance of their iPhones in order to extend battery life.





Also spotted in the latest iOS 26 beta release:





A new AirDrop icon.

A new bouncy look to the boxes in the Control Center when you swipe down on the screen.

A new share sheet.

Liquid glass look for the "-" when you are editing the home screen.





If the new mode switching at the bottom of the Photo app isn't your cup of tea, you can use the new Classic Mode Switching tab to return to the older, or Classic, way to choose between Photos and Video on the Camera app.





Since we are getting closer to the release of the stable iOS26, the time between beta releases could shrink significantly.

