Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Pixel phones are finally now getting the promised battery charging limit feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
An image of the Pixel 9 in Wintergreen
Google has started rolling out a new feature in Android 15 that could help extend the life of your phone's battery. The feature, called 'Battery Charging Limit," allows Pixel users to limit the maximum charge level to 80%. This is designed to reduce stress on the battery and slow down its degradation over time.

The feature was first spotted in the Android 15 November update for Pixel phones that rolled out yesterday. However, it appears to be rolling out gradually and may not be available to everyone immediately.

This was first reported on by Telegram user who spotted the feature was there shortly after updating to the latest build (number AP3A.241105.007). As you can see in the shared images below, the new section appears right below "Battery Share." This option is an alternative to Google's "Adaptive Charging," which learns your charging habits, then slows down your phone's charging speed overnight to prolong your battery life.

Battery charging limit to 80% feature present in the Android 15 November update | Images credit — @SlimRock (Telegram)

As you might already know, regularly charging your phone's battery to 100% can put extra strain on it, especially if it stays at full charge for long periods. By limiting the maximum charge to 80%, you can reduce this stress and potentially prolong the life of your battery. This feature is also now present on iPhones running iOS 18.

The Battery Charging Limit feature is expected to be available on Pixel phones running the latest Android 15 November update. It may also be available on other Android devices in the future. It's also worth noting that limiting the maximum charge level to 80% will result in slightly less usage time between charges. However, for many people, the potential benefits of extending the battery's lifespan may outweigh this minor inconvenience.

Recommended Stories
This new feature is a welcome addition to Android 15 and could be a game-changer for those who may be concerned with their phone's battery health. It's great to see Google taking steps to help users prolong the life of their devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless