Pixel phones are finally now getting the promised battery charging limit feature

Google has started rolling out a new feature in Android 15 that could help extend the life of your phone's battery. The feature, called 'Battery Charging Limit," allows Pixel users to limit the maximum charge level to 80%. This is designed to reduce stress on the battery and slow down its degradation over time.





Android 15 November update for Pixel phones The feature was first spotted in theNovember update for Pixel phones that rolled out yesterday. However, it appears to be rolling out gradually and may not be available to everyone immediately.





This was first reported on by Telegram user who spotted the feature was there shortly after updating to the latest build (number AP3A.241105.007). As you can see in the shared images below, the new section appears right below "Battery Share." This option is an alternative to Google's "Adaptive Charging," which learns your charging habits, then slows down your phone's charging speed overnight to prolong your battery life.





Battery charging limit to 80% feature present in the Android 15 November update | Images credit — @SlimRock (Telegram)





As you might already know, regularly charging your phone's battery to 100% can put extra strain on it, especially if it stays at full charge for long periods. By limiting the maximum charge to 80%, you can reduce this stress and potentially prolong the life of your battery. This feature is also now present on iPhones running iOS 18





The Battery Charging Limit feature is expected to be available on Pixel phones running the latest Android 15 November update. It may also be available on other Android devices in the future. It's also worth noting that limiting the maximum charge level to 80% will result in slightly less usage time between charges. However, for many people, the potential benefits of extending the battery's lifespan may outweigh this minor inconvenience.



