The February Pixel update is here and should be installed as soon as you receive it





As is typical with these monthly updates, it is important to install them as soon as possible because they include patches that fix software vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers. The update also fixes an issue that occasionally prevents a Pixel 9 series model from making a connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories. It also fixes an issue with audio output with Android Auto under certain conditions.







The February update carries 24 security issues that are fixed in the patch dated 2025-02-01 and 23 on the patch dated 2025-02-05. The severity of the vulnerabilities ranges from high to critical. Google says that one flaw, CVE-2024-53104, "may be under limited, targeted exploitation." This issue is a critical vulnerability in the Linux kernel which could result in an attacker taking full control of the targeted device. Knowing that this flaw could be actively exploited, Pixel users should be quick to install this update.

The update has yet to hit my Pixel 6 Pro although I have installed Android 16 Beta 1 on the device which was originally supposed to lose Android support in October of last year. Google has added two additional years of support to the phone which will now continue to receive system updates and monthly security updates up to October 2026.




