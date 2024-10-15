Google releases new Pixel Feature Drop which includes Gemini powered features and much more

Theft Protection can prevent a thief from grabbing your phone and discovering all of your personal data







Without further adieu, here are some of the new features:







Night Sight for Instagram is self-explanatory. As Google says, while on Instagram "you can snap "high-quality pictures in low-light with no issues so you can take photos and post

stunning Stories right from the Instagram app, no flash required! This is coming to Pixel 6 series models and later excluding the mid-range Pixel "a" models.







Even though I use my Pixel 6 Pro as a backup device, I'm still excited that it will be getting the new Theft Protection feature that includes Theft Detection Lock. If someone grabs your phone and runs, pedals (on a bike), or drives away, the phone will automatically lock. That is a brilliant idea. With Remote Lock, you can use any device along with your phone number and a security challenge to lock your phone quickly and, well, remotely. This could also come in handy.











Pixel 6 series and later in today's Feature Drop is Private Space which gives you a separate space to hide apps with sensitive information. You can hide your financial apps, social media apps, and other apps behind a PIN. Audio Magic Eraser will allow Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , and Coming to theseries and later in today's Feature Drop iswhich gives you a separate space to hide apps with sensitive information. You can hide your financial apps, social media apps, and other apps behind a PIN.will allow Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro , and Pixel 8a users globally and, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users in limited markets to manipulate the audio recorded during videos. People recorded in a group can have the volume of their voices adjusted individually while the volume of specific sounds can be turned up or down.





The eagerly awaited Pixel Weather App is coming to the Pixel 6 series and later, and the Pixel Tablet . Gemini Live (audio) will also be available on the Pixel 6 line and later as this AI-powered feature allows users to enjoy free-flowing conversations with Gemini that can be accessed hands-free. Another part of the Feature Drop is Widget Discovery which will recommend which widgets you can use, even giving you a sneak preview of what they will look like on your phone. This is coming to Pixel 6 series models and later as part of today's update.









Adaptive Vibration . which adjusts the intensity of vibrations of ringtones, notifications, and alerts to match the ambient sound level. For example, in a quiet library, the vibration intensity would be set lower while at Yankee Stadium it would be raised to a higher level. It's a great idea because no one likes to be embarrassed when their phone vibrates and it is the only noise breaking the silence.

With Gemini on your Pixel Buds, you'll be able to get walking directions while, well, walking







Turning to the Pixel Watch, all three generations will receive the new Contact Tile via an upgrade to the Contacts app. The update will allow users to pick a contact to be prominently displayed. You can use quick actions to call the contact, message the contact, and more. Witht he Feature Drop, all Pixel Watch users will be able to send emoji reactions to Gmail notifications and through the Gmail app.





There are also plenty of new features coming to the Pixel Buds including the ability to speak with Gemini . You'll be able to get walking directions while walking and obtain information from your emails. This feature is heading to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, or the original Pixel Buds. The Pixel Tablet and Pixel 6 models and later will work together with Notification Dismissals . With this feature, a notification dismissed on one device will be automatically dismissed on the other.





Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone by moving them close together. Tunes streamed over Spotify and videos from YouTube will move over without the need to press any buttons. This ability to Cast to nearby devices will be available for the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro X, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . In the next few weeks, you'll be able to transfer media from yourto your Pixel phone by moving them close together. Tunes streamed over Spotify and videos from YouTube will move over without the need to press any buttons. This ability towill be available for theand theX, and the





This is the largest Pixel Feature Drop that I can remember and hopefully you'll find that with the update your Pixel device becomes more capable.

