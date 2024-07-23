Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google's best earbuds yet, the Pixel Buds Pro, are on sale at a huge discount a whole week after Prime Day

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's best earbuds yet, the Pixel Buds Pro, are on sale at a huge discount a whole week after Pri
If you're looking for new earbuds to go with your Pixel 7 Pro, which you just scored for an incredible 51% off, or the Pixel 8 that you saved $150 on, you've found the perfect deal!

Amazon is still selling Google's top-of-the-line Pixel Buds Pro at a gorgeous discount a whole week after Amazon Prime Day. The earbuds are currently available for $60 off their price, allowing you to save 30% on these top-tier earphones.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save 30% on Amazon!

The incredible Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at a sweet 30% discount on Amazon. They offer great ANC, amazing audio, and up to 31 hours of battery life. Act fast and snag a pair for $60 off now while the offer is still available!
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, we get that this isn't the $80 (40%) price cut these fellas enjoyed during Prime Day, but $60 off is still pretty great. Just be sure to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now, as it might expire soon.

Google's best earbuds yet deliver amazing sound out of the box. In addition, their Pixel Buds Pro companion app boasts a 5-band custom EQ, allowing you to tailor their sound to your preferences. Additionally, they come with top-tier ANC, letting you enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs in peace.

Their battery life is pretty impressive too. Despite their tiny dimensions, these fellas deliver up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. With the case, you’re looking at a total of 20 hours. Turn off ANC, and you get up to 11 hours, extending to 31 hours with the case.

As you can see, there is no doubt that the Pixel Buds Pro are among the best earbuds out there, packing amazing sound, solid ANC, and incredible battery life. Furthermore, they are an even better bargain now that are available for $60 off on Amazon. So, don't waste time and snag a pair for less now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless