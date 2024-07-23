Google's best earbuds yet, the Pixel Buds Pro, are on sale at a huge discount a whole week after Prime Day
If you're looking for new earbuds to go with your Pixel 7 Pro, which you just scored for an incredible 51% off, or the Pixel 8 that you saved $150 on, you've found the perfect deal!
Amazon is still selling Google's top-of-the-line Pixel Buds Pro at a gorgeous discount a whole week after Amazon Prime Day. The earbuds are currently available for $60 off their price, allowing you to save 30% on these top-tier earphones.
Now, we get that this isn't the $80 (40%) price cut these fellas enjoyed during Prime Day, but $60 off is still pretty great. Just be sure to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now, as it might expire soon.
Google's best earbuds yet deliver amazing sound out of the box. In addition, their Pixel Buds Pro companion app boasts a 5-band custom EQ, allowing you to tailor their sound to your preferences. Additionally, they come with top-tier ANC, letting you enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs in peace.
Their battery life is pretty impressive too. Despite their tiny dimensions, these fellas deliver up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. With the case, you’re looking at a total of 20 hours. Turn off ANC, and you get up to 11 hours, extending to 31 hours with the case.
As you can see, there is no doubt that the Pixel Buds Pro are among the best earbuds out there, packing amazing sound, solid ANC, and incredible battery life. Furthermore, they are an even better bargain now that are available for $60 off on Amazon. So, don't waste time and snag a pair for less now!
