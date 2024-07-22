Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 8 shines even brighter after a massive $150 price cut on Amazon

Prime Day came and went, but we have awesome news for you, especially if you are in the market for a new Pixel phone. The capable Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is still on sale on Amazon and can be yours at a gorgeous $150 discount.

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

Snag a brand-new Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for $150 off on Amazon. The phone offers top-tier performance, takes amazing photos, and is an absolute bargain right now. Act fast and save on one today!
$150 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon
 

This sweet markdown brings the phone's price below $550, turning it into an absolute bargain for anyone looking for a new handset with great performance and a more affordable price tag. We suggest you hurry, though, as this sweet deal could expire at any moment, and you definitely don't want to miss out.

Being one of Google's current top-tier phones, the Pixel 8 delivers fast performance and can deal with any task, thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, as a true Pixel phone, this fella wields Google's image processing magic and takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper. It takes good-looking videos, too, as it can record in 4K at 60fps.

Battery life is also impressive. The 4,575mAh power cell on board provides up to nine hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of continuous web browsing before needing a recharge.

So, as you can see, the Pixel 8 easily ranks among the best phones you can buy right now, with its great performance, unbelievable camera capabilities, good battery life, and now a $150 more affordable price. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and score a brand-new Pixel 8 at a heavily reduced price now while the offer is still up for grabs on Amazon!
