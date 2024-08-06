Snag the Pixel Buds Pro for 30% off with this tempting Amazon deal
Wondering what wireless earbuds to get for under $150? Consider the Pixel Buds Pro. These are expecting a successor very soon, but they're now 30% off and a true bargain at Amazon. Plus, the $60 discount spreads across multiple color options.
Before we go any further, let's clarify that this isn't exactly their best price ever. For instance, last month's Prime Day saw them plunge even more. At the time, Amazon let Prime members snag a pair for 40% off their ~$200 MSRP. But, since the next big savings event won't be coming up very soon, you can still treat yourself to the Pixel Buds Pro in your favorite color and score $60 in savings.
Speaking of which, you get satisfactory audio from the Google buds out of the box. You can expect a slight boost in the bass and higher frequencies, but that shouldn't be a major concern for most users. Moreover, you always have the option to use an EQ to tune your experience.
While it's true that they won't be the most impressive Google earbuds much longer, rumor has it that the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 could cost more than $200. Couple that with the fact that there probably won't be discounts immediately after their release, and you can see how the current model are indeed a great choice. So, act on Amazon's deal while it's still here.
The Pixel Buds Pro may be less impressive than Sony's current flagship, the WF-1000XM5, but they're no slouch! These puppies offer good noise cancellation with Transparency mode. They can substantially reduce unwanted noises, thus improving your listening experience.
Battery-wise, these bad boys provide a total of up to 31 hours of music with no ANC. If you enable the special feature, you have up to seven hours per charge or up to 20 hours with the case. Given that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, give you less total listening time, we'd say you should be satisfied with what you get on that front.
