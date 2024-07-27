Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price leak hints at upgrades and an increase

By
Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaked renders | Image credit — OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Pixel device leaks were aplenty yesterday, and the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2, were not left behind in the festivities with fresh new renders. However, not to be outdone by the Pixel 9 series leaks, we now get a look at their potential prices, which look to be increasing — according to a recent leak

The expected prices are $229 in the US, €249 in the EU, and £219 in the UK. This is a modest increase compared to the original Pixel Buds Pro, which launched in 2022 for $199, €229, and £199, respectively.

Despite the price bump, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may offer a few upgrades over its predecessor. The case appears slightly larger, suggesting a potentially larger battery. While details about the earbuds themselves are still scarce, improvements over the original model are anticipated.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are rumored to come in four colors: Hazel, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. Google is expected to officially unveil these earbuds at its upcoming hardware event on August 13th. The event will also feature the launch of Google's latest smartphones — the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The original Pixel Buds Pro were praised for their comfortable fit, good sound quality, and effective noise cancellation. However, some users found the touch controls to be a bit finicky. It remains to be seen whether the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will address these concerns and introduce any new features.

The increase in price may deter some potential buyers, but others may be willing to pay extra for the rumored improvements. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will face stiff competition from other wireless earbuds on the market, including Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro.

Only time will tell if the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can live up to the hype and justify its higher price tag. Google's hardware event on August 13th is expected to shed more light on the earbuds' features and capabilities. In the meantime, consumers can only speculate about what the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will offer, but I personally hope it's worth the upgrade from the first generation.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

