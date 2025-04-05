The Pixel Buds Pro 2 keep flying off the shelves at their best price – but time is running out
One of the best wireless earbuds on the market, Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 continue to sell like hotcakes. Why? Simple — Amazon is still selling these puppies at their lowest price, saving you 22% across colorways. In case you're wondering, the promo first went live last month, meaning it might not remain active much longer.
To our knowledge, this $50 discount is a first-time occurrence in 2025. However, it was available during last year's Black Friday sale. In other words, it's a rare deal you should definitely check out. Be sure to act fast, though, because it'll only stay up for a limited time.
What about noise cancellation? The Google buds deliver decent ANC, but as we found, they're not as good as the AirPods Pro 2. You won't be hearing many low-end sounds, though higher-pitched voices and clicks might still come through. Then again, those quickly get drowned out when you listen to music.
Ultimately, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 cost quite a bit at their regular $230 price. However, now that they're available at their lowest price ever, they may be a more attractive choice. Get yours with Amazon's limited-time sale and save big!
In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, we emphasized the secure and comfortable fit and excellent sound quality. Yep, these buddies are light enough to wear for hours with no ear fatigue. As for audio performance, the profile is nicely balanced — no frequency overpowers the scene and most things sound perfect.
What about battery life? You should be able to get as many as eight hours of music per charge or up to 22 hours with the charging case. If you disable ANC and Transparency mode, you can squeeze in as much as 12 hours from the buds. However, we should mention the earbuds don't sound quite as good with ANC disabled.
