Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Pixel 6, Pixel 7 battery-draining bug is being fixed by Google's server-side update

Android Software updates Google
1
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 battery-draining bug is being fixed by Google's server-side update
The Pixel 6 Pro is my daily driver and I still enjoy using the device. Sure, I wish it had Face Unlock and Photo Unblur and it would be great if the 5000mAh battery lasted longer. And to make matters worse, a recent update to the Google app helped to drain the battery on both Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series models. Additionally, the phones were getting so hot that you could have put one on a table screen side down and fried an egg on the rear panel. I'm thinking that this might be called the "Reverse Pixel egg fry" feature in the future.

Google has spoken with 9to5Google and revealed that the issues are due to a "backend change" involving the Google app. This has caused the battery to drain on a "subset of Android devices" which is another way to say that only a small number of Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 models were affected. While some felt that the May Android update might have been the culprit, when Google itself pins the blame on the Google app, there is no reason to think that the company is wrong.

But the good news is that no update needs to be downloaded in order to fix the problem which cut the battery life of some Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series handsets in half. In half! Google says that as soon as it became aware of the issue it issued a server-side update. As a result, "...impacted users should see their devices return to normal behavior immediately. This fix does not require an app update."

No this egg was not fried on the back of a Pixel 7 Pro - Pixel 6, Pixel 7 battery-draining bug is being fixed by Google's server-side update
No this egg was not fried on the back of a Pixel 7 Pro

Google needs to work on optimizing the battery on the upcoming Pixel 8 series, especially with the Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung has greatly improved the battery life of its top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max remains the battery leader among flagship handsets. Now the ball is in Google's court and perhaps Google can even come up with something to extend battery life on its 2021 and 2022 high-end Pixel models.

For now, those Pixel users complaining about the Google app draining their batteries and making their phones way too hot to the touch can sit back, do nothing, and hope that Google's server-side update fixed these issues.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless