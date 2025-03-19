Google's Pixel 9a just flexed with the biggest battery in Pixel history
Up Next:
The Pixel 9a, after extensively leaking to the point it almost announced itself, is finally official, bringing some refinements with a minimalistic design and new chip, and most importantly: a huge 5,100mAh battery, the biggest on a Pixel.
The Pixel 9a is a mid-range device but it manages to wipe the floor (at least on paper) with the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro and even Pixel 9 Pro XL with this notable battery capacity. The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 4,700 mAh battery cell, while the bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL has been graced with a 5,060 mAh battery cell. Yet, the Pixel 9a has the upper hand here.
Also, keep in mind that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a big 6.8-inch screen!
Pixel battery sizes evolution:
Google says that the Pixel 9a can withstand for 30+ hours, and with Extreme Battery Saver, the phone can achieve up to 100-hour battery life. Yep, this literally means you can use it as a burner phone and last in the desert for 4 days looking for ways to contact humanity...
Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a also supports fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.
Of course, we'll test the phone ourselves and run it through our extensive battery tests here in PhoneArena to give you a clearer picture of how its battery will perform in real-life scenarios. But the feat is pretty notable, and now with many Android phones getting bigger batteries thanks to silicon-carbon tech, staying competitive with a big battery is becoming more and more important.
For reference, here's how the Pixel 8a performed on our tests:
The Pixel 9a is an all-around good device. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and 8 gigs of RAM and comes in two configurations: 128 and 256GB of storage.
The Pixel 9a is a mid-range device but it manages to wipe the floor (at least on paper) with the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro and even Pixel 9 Pro XL with this notable battery capacity. The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 4,700 mAh battery cell, while the bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL has been graced with a 5,060 mAh battery cell. Yet, the Pixel 9a has the upper hand here.
Also, keep in mind that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a big 6.8-inch screen!
Pixel battery sizes evolution:
|Pixel phone
|Battery size
|Pixel 9a
|5,100mAh
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|5,060mAh
|Pixel 9 Pro
|4,700mAh
|Pixel 9
|4,700mAh
|Pixel 8a
|4,492mAh
|Pixel 8 Pro
|5,050mAh
|Pixel 8
|4,575mAh
Fun fact: the first Pixel (the OG) rocked a battery cell of 2,770 mAh.
Google says that the Pixel 9a can withstand for 30+ hours, and with Extreme Battery Saver, the phone can achieve up to 100-hour battery life. Yep, this literally means you can use it as a burner phone and last in the desert for 4 days looking for ways to contact humanity...
Jokes aside, Google's upping the game this year for mid-range phones. Last year's A-series device, the Pixel 8a, also has a pretty notable battery at 4,492 mAh.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a also supports fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.
Of course, we'll test the phone ourselves and run it through our extensive battery tests here in PhoneArena to give you a clearer picture of how its battery will perform in real-life scenarios. But the feat is pretty notable, and now with many Android phones getting bigger batteries thanks to silicon-carbon tech, staying competitive with a big battery is becoming more and more important.
For reference, here's how the Pixel 8a performed on our tests:
Google Pixel 8a
( 4492 mAh )
( 4492 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
5h 51m
Ranks #98 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 59m
Browsing
13h 53m
Average is 15h 56m
Video
8h 34m
Average is 10h 9m
Gaming
7h 16m
Average is 9h 59m
Charging speed
18W
Charger
42%
30 min
1h 46m
Full charge
Ranks #112 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
7W
Charger
18%
30 min
3h
Full charge
Ranks #28 for phones released in the past 2 years
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
Keep in mind that sometimes newer hardware uses more battery and we expect the situation to be pretty much similar with the Pixel 9a. Of course, under some circumstances like light usage, the Pixel 9a will surely last longer that its predecessor. But all in all, the bigger battery size on the Pixel 9a gives us hope for the upcoming Pixel 10 series, which could also come with bigger batteries now!
The Pixel 9a is an all-around good device. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and 8 gigs of RAM and comes in two configurations: 128 and 256GB of storage.
Recommended Stories
Featuring a 6.3-inch pOLED display and weighing 185.9g, this phone may be the ultimate compact mid-ranger (compact by today's standards, that is), slightly heavier than the iPhone 16. The fact that Google was able to cram a big battery like this into its frankly not-too-huge body is simply put awesome. Now, we'll see how the phone performs in real life, but so far, things with this mid-ranger look super promising.
Things that are NOT allowed: