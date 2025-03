Google's Pixel 9a just flexed with the biggest battery in Pixel history

Pixel 9a

Fun fact: the first Pixel (the OG) rocked a battery cell of 2,770 mAh.

( 4492 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 5h 51m Ranks #98 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 59m Browsing 13h 53m Average is 15h 56m Video 8h 34m Average is 10h 9m Gaming 7h 16m Average is 9h 59m Charging speed 18W Charger 42% 30 min 1h 46m Full charge Ranks #112 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 7W Charger 18% 30 min 3h Full charge Ranks #28 for phones released in the past 2 years Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Pixel 9a . Of course, under some circumstances like light usage, the Pixel 9a will surely last longer that its predecessor. But all in all, the bigger battery size on the Pixel 9a gives us hope for the upcoming Keep in mind that sometimes newer hardware uses more battery and we expect the situation to be pretty much similar with the. Of course, under some circumstances like light usage, thewill surely last longer that its predecessor. But all in all, the bigger battery size on thegives us hope for the upcoming Pixel 10 series, which could also come with bigger batteries now!

The Pixel 9a , after extensively leaking to the point it almost announced itself, is finally official , bringing some refinements with a minimalistic design and new chip, and most importantly: a huge 5,100mAh battery, the biggest on a Pixel.Theis a mid-range device but it manages to wipe the floor (at least on paper) with the likes of theand even Pixel 9 Pro XL with this notable battery capacity. Thesports a 4,700 mAh battery cell, while the biggerhas been graced with a 5,060 mAh battery cell. Yet, thehas the upper hand here.Also, keep in mind that thehas a big 6.8-inch screen!Pixel battery sizes evolution:Google says that thecan withstand for 30+ hours, and with Extreme Battery Saver, the phone can achieve up to 100-hour battery life. Yep, this literally means you can use it as a burner phone and last in the desert for 4 days looking for ways to contact humanity...Jokes aside, Google's upping the game this year for mid-range phones . Last year's A-series device, the Pixel 8a , also has a pretty notable battery at 4,492 mAh.Meanwhile, thealso supports fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.Of course, we'll test the phone ourselves and run it through our extensive battery tests here in PhoneArena to give you a clearer picture of how its battery will perform in real-life scenarios. But the feat is pretty notable, and now with many Android phones getting bigger batteries thanks to silicon-carbon tech, staying competitive with a big battery is becoming more and more important.For reference, here's how theperformed on our tests:Theis an all-around good device. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and 8 gigs of RAM and comes in two configurations: 128 and 256GB of storage.Featuring a 6.3-inch pOLED display and weighing 185.9g, this phone may be the ultimate compact mid-ranger (compact by today's standards, that is), slightly heavier than the iPhone 16 . The fact that Google was able to cram a big battery like this into its frankly not-too-huge body is simply put awesome. Now, we'll see how the phone performs in real life, but so far, things with this mid-ranger look super promising.