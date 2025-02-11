Members-only articles read this month:/
The Pixel 9a is the smartphone you should be both angry and thankful for
A powerful phone. A beautiful phone. A reliable phone. A cheap phone, if possible. That's what we want. Unless there's something we're trying to prove or signal – but today we won't be discussing expensive flagships.
Instead, let's check out one of the most expected phones in the US; the Google Pixel 9a. If you're into phones, this model will cause you so much trouble. It's (rumored to be) so good that it can easily put its bigger siblings to shame for a chunk of their flagship price. At the same time, it can drive you nuts for its shortcomings and imperfections.
Or maybe they're just great at marketing and they themselves create the hype train, for which they then hand out tickets.
Whatever the reason, you can always count on Google to spill the beans – and we don't mind that at all, do we?
Today's menu offers a juicy topic to chew on, but depending on the sauce you're putting on it, the meal could end up being sweet… or sour.
… and I've got to admit, at first, I was baffled.
My initial (and immediate) skepticism can be easily explained. It has to do with an earlier article – actually, it's from October 2024 – about the Pixel 9a and its design:
The more recent article tells the story of how Google is going to keep the Pixel 9a's screen design largely unchanged from the Pixel 8a. There could be large, noticeable bezels that will likely be a trade-off for affordability.
The leaked render also hints at a similar screen-to-body ratio compared to the Pixel 8a.
The 2024 leak claims – and shows in detail – how different the Pixel 9a is going to be. There's no camera bar! Quite the change, given that it was the most recognized physical Pixel feature in recent years.
On a side note: to me, this looks like a modernized, polished (and a bit eerie) Pixel 3a from the future. I'll be back to the Pixel 3a in a moment, but first, let's see why those Pixel 9a bezels are (and are not) the problem.
Google's Pixel "a" phones have been a source of joy and excitement for many people around the world. It's because they're generally good. What's good about them is not that they can outperform the rest of the phones out there; they don't have the greatest battery life, nor the most amazing display panels.
But they're a bang for the buck, and they can be reliable.
As my colleague Martin put it almost a year ago (and he said it without beating around the bush):
Yeah, the Pixel 8a is pretty darn good. I was tempted to get it as well, but then I remembered that I needed top-shelf camera performance and I drew my wallet to pay extra for that flagship experience.
What I'm trying to say is that larger bezels are nothing to frown about. You want something to frown about? Yeah, don't; instead, just think of all the things you can do with the money you save.
I'm not the biggest nostalgia-obsessed person out there, but I'd go even further and argue that these large bezels kind of… look nice.
Don't get too high on the Pixel 9a, though. I may be longing for it, but emotions are irrational; that's why we need to get back to reality.
And the reality is that if you want thin bezels for $500, you've got it. It's just that you won't be looking at the big G's logo on your phone.
The Pixel 9a's bezels – if they're similar to those of the Pixel 8a – could form a screen-to-body ratio of 81.6%, which is noticeably lower than premium smartphones that typically exceed 90%. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 91.4% ratio, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reaches 92.5%.
Enter the OnePlus 13R, a flagship killer, if I ever saw one. It also costs $500 with a trade-in discount.
It's got a 91% screen-to-body ratio, meaning that its bezels are thin and the phone itself looks more premium. Overall, it's a beast on every front; for $500, it's not easy for the OnePlus 13R to find a proper opponent.
The more you know: even the Galaxy S24 FE is well ahead of the Pixel "a" models with its 88% screen-to-body ratio. But let's leave Samsung out of it, as the S24 FE costs $650.
In the end, it's kind of easy to lose your cool over the fact that Google is not blessing us with modestly thin bezels for its mid-ranger, more so that its rivals have no problem doing it.
Design(er) stories from Google
The Google Pixel 8a is by no means an ugly phone. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Our very own Johanna grabbed my attention the other day with this story:
How come? Wasn't the Pixel 9a rumored to arrive with a radical design change? Are things staying the same? What a bummer!
– Me, thinking prematurely, before I've actually read the article, February 2025
Now, that is all gone, as seen from the renders:
Whistles and bells… and bezels
Leaked Pixel 9a case (left) versus existing Pixel 9 case. The camera bar is gone! | Images credit — Android Authority and Google
Until they don't.
Birds do it, bees do it; but the competitors also do it
The OnePlus 13R looks premium. | Image credit – PhoneArena
As I said, the Pixel 9a is something to be happy and irritated about. Just like your life.
