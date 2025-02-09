Pixel 9a leaked image shows Google isn't moving the mid-ranger design needle

Referential image of the Google Pixel 8a | Image credit — PhoneArena





Pixel 9a





, shows what appears to be a low-resolution official render from the front of the Pixel 9a . While the image is blurry, it gives us a sense of the screen size and bezel situation. The corners of the phone resemble those of the A recent image leak , shows what appears to be a low-resolution official render from the front of the. While the image is blurry, it gives us a sense of the screen size and bezel situation. The corners of the phone resemble those of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro





A larger front-facing camera is also noticeable. Antenna lines, essential for connectivity, are visible on the sides of the device. The wallpaper displayed is from the "Swirling petals" collection, a new one not currently available on the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel Launcher, which controls the phone's home screen and app organization, looks the same as before. This is to be expected, as major launcher updates usually come with new Android versions and flagship phone releases.





The low resolution of the leaked image makes it difficult to make definitive statements, but it seems the bezels on the left, right, and bottom of the screen are the same size. The top bezel, however, looks slightly larger. This suggests the Pixel 9a might have a similar screen design to the 2024 Pixel phones.









The implication here is that Google may again be prioritizing cost-effectiveness over maximizing screen real estate. This could be a point of consideration for consumers looking for a phone with a truly edge-to-edge display. If the leaked image is accurate, the Pixel 9a 's design might not represent a major leap forward in terms of screen aesthetics. This is a common strategy for manufacturers aiming to provide competitive pricing in the mid-range market.



In my opinion, this isn't something that should deter many buyers from going with an "a" series Pixel, as it is to be expected that certain shortcuts will be taken to keep the price lower than a flagship. Google clearly has a winning formula here with their mid-ranger, and as it's commonly said, "if it isn't 'broke,' don't fix it."