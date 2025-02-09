Pixel 9a leaked image shows Google isn't moving the mid-ranger design needle
Referential image of the Google Pixel 8a | Image credit — PhoneArena
A recently leaked image of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a suggests that the phone's screen design may not see significant changes from its predecessor. One of the trade-offs Google made to keep the Pixel 8a's price below $500 was a smaller screen-to-body ratio, meaning the black border around the screen, called the bezel, took up more space. Based on this new leak, it appears the Pixel 9a might continue this trend.
A recent image leak, shows what appears to be a low-resolution official render from the front of the Pixel 9a. While the image is blurry, it gives us a sense of the screen size and bezel situation. The corners of the phone resemble those of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.
A larger front-facing camera is also noticeable. Antenna lines, essential for connectivity, are visible on the sides of the device. The wallpaper displayed is from the "Swirling petals" collection, a new one not currently available on the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel Launcher, which controls the phone's home screen and app organization, looks the same as before. This is to be expected, as major launcher updates usually come with new Android versions and flagship phone releases.
Low-resolution leaked render of the Google Pixel 9a and its larger bezels. | Image credit — Evan Blass
The low resolution of the leaked image makes it difficult to make definitive statements, but it seems the bezels on the left, right, and bottom of the screen are the same size. The top bezel, however, looks slightly larger. This suggests the Pixel 9a might have a similar screen design to the 2024 Pixel phones.
It should be noted that the Pixel 8a has an 81.6% screen-to-body ratio. For comparison, high-end phones often have ratios over 90%. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, for instance, has a 91.4% ratio, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 92.5% ratio.
The implication here is that Google may again be prioritizing cost-effectiveness over maximizing screen real estate. This could be a point of consideration for consumers looking for a phone with a truly edge-to-edge display. If the leaked image is accurate, the Pixel 9a's design might not represent a major leap forward in terms of screen aesthetics. This is a common strategy for manufacturers aiming to provide competitive pricing in the mid-range market.
In my opinion, this isn't something that should deter many buyers from going with an "a" series Pixel, as it is to be expected that certain shortcuts will be taken to keep the price lower than a flagship. Google clearly has a winning formula here with their mid-ranger, and as it's commonly said, "if it isn't 'broke,' don't fix it."
