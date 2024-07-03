A second video shows the Pixel 9 "Pretty in Pink," this time with the screen on





Today, another video has surfaced showing off the pink Pixel 9 . But this video is different because it shows the device turned on with the screen working. Actually, it might not even be the same device that starred in Tuesday's video with the power off. The color will officially be known as Peony. Other rumored color options might include black, white and green.





Pixel 9 variants this year starting with the base Pixel 9 and its 6.24-inch display (and two rear cameras), the Pixel 9 Pro with its 6.34-inch display (and three cameras), and the Pixel 9 Pro XL with its 6.73-inch screen (and three rear cameras). The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will both employ the same size panel; the .10-inch difference in screen size is due to the thinner bezels on the Pixel 9 Pro.



Remember that there will be threevariants this year starting with the baseand its 6.24-inch display (and two rear cameras), thePro with its 6.34-inch display (and three cameras), and the Pixel 9 Pro XL with its 6.73-inch screen (and three rear cameras). TheandPro will both employ the same size panel; the .10-inch difference in screen size is due to the thinner bezels on thePro.

The Pixel 9 series will be powered by the 4nm Tensor G4 application processor (AP) which will feature a configuration that includes one high-performance Cortex-X4 CPU core with a clock speed that maxes out at 3.1 GHz, three premium efficiency Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed that peaks at 2.6GHz, and four high-efficiency Cortex-A520 CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.95GHz.





Pixel 9 units that we've seen over the last two days came from a retail store in Algeria and the phone sports 256GB of storage. In a smart, shrewd move Pixel 9 line from October to August 13th. Not only does this move up the official public release of There is speculation that theunits that we've seen over the last two days came from a retail store in Algeria and the phone sports 256GB of storage. In a smart, shrewd move Google is moving the unveiling of theline from October to August 13th. Not only does this move up the official public release of Android 15 , but it brings the latest Pixel models to the consumer before the iPhone 16 series arrives instead of after which had always been the case until now.



