Compact king Pixel 9 256GB drops to more affordable price, but only for limited time

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon! Grab the Pixel 9 with 256GB of storage for $150 off on Amazon. This way, you'll get one of Google's latest top-tier phones for just under $750. This fella delivers fast performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful photos and is a bargain right now Act fast and save while this limited-time offer lasts! $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pixel 9

Pixel 9

Themight be the entry model in the lineup, but this does not mean it doesn't pack a lot of firepower. In fact, its high-end Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle demanding tasks and games with ease. Additionally, the large amount of system memory enables it to handle complex AI assignments directly on-device.Staying true to its Pixel lineage, our friend here also takes incredible photos with plenty of detail. It rocks a 50 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP snapper for selfies, and, of course, Google's famous image-processing magic, allowing you to capture every moment in great quality. In addition, it offers good battery life, packing a 4700 mAh power cell that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups.Overall, theis worth every penny, offering speedy performance, incredible cameras, and a solid battery life. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and snag your newfor $150 off now before this limited-time deal expires!