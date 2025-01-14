Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Compact king Pixel 9 256GB drops to more affordable price, but only for limited time

A person holding a Pixel 9 with both hands.
As we've already mentioned, the top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL is currently $150 off on Amazon. However, if you want a brand-new, top-tier Pixel phone at a cheaper price, the regular Pixel 9 is also available at the same discount.

Yep, that's right! A new limited-time offer on Amazon now lets you snatch a Pixel 9 with 256GB of storage at a $150 discount. In other words, you can grab one for just under $750. Not too bad, considering that a unit will usually set you back about $900. Just act fast, as you never know how long this deal will stay up for grabs.

Pixel 9 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

Grab the Pixel 9 with 256GB of storage for $150 off on Amazon. This way, you'll get one of Google's latest top-tier phones for just under $750. This fella delivers fast performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful photos and is a bargain right now Act fast and save while this limited-time offer lasts!
$150 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 9 might be the entry model in the lineup, but this does not mean it doesn't pack a lot of firepower. In fact, its high-end Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle demanding tasks and games with ease. Additionally, the large amount of system memory enables it to handle complex AI assignments directly on-device.

Staying true to its Pixel lineage, our friend here also takes incredible photos with plenty of detail. It rocks a 50 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP snapper for selfies, and, of course, Google's famous image-processing magic, allowing you to capture every moment in great quality. In addition, it offers good battery life, packing a 4700 mAh power cell that can easily last you the whole day without top-ups.

Overall, the Pixel 9 is worth every penny, offering speedy performance, incredible cameras, and a solid battery life. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and snag your new Pixel 9 for $150 off now before this limited-time deal expires!
