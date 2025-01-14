Enjoy AI trickery at a cheaper price with this mouth-watering Pixel 9 Pro XL deal on Amazon
If you're a Google fan looking to upgrade and eyeing the top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL, you'll be happy to know that Amazon is offering a sweet $150 discount on this bad boy right now. This lets you grab one with 128GB of storage in Porcelain or Obsidian colors for just under $950.
True, even with Amazon's discount, the phone is still pricey. However, as Google's current flagship, it's the best non-foldable Pixel handset on the market and brings a lot to the table.
Powered by the latest Tensor G4 and boasting a whopping 16GB of RAM, this fella delivers fast performance and can handle any task or demanding game without a hitch. What's more, it allocates part of its system memory for AI tasks, meaning AI performance should be faster compared to previous generations. That said, the Tensor platform still lags behind Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 SoCs in terms of raw power, so flagship phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra are more powerful.
But the main selling point of Google's phones has never been their performance. The real reason to go for one of these devices is their camera capabilities. Boasting a 50 MP main snapper, a 48 MP ultrawide unit, and a 48 MP telephoto lens, our friend here takes highly detailed photos. All that is complemented by fancy AI features like Reimagine, which lets you modify a photo by simply typing what you want the AI to change. For instance, you can change the background or add elements like fireworks or butterflies.
All in all, the phone may be on the pricey side, but it's a great choice if you want a capable Pixel phone with plenty of features. Furthermore, it's now even more tempting at its current price on Amazon. So, don't waste time and grab one with this offer now!
