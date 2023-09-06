Google leaks a 360-degree view of the Pixel 8 Pro confirming some features





Pixel 8 Pro will be introduced on Wednesday, October 4th in New York City. Sharing the stage with the new handsets will be the Pixel 8 Pro . Besides the thermometer, the leak indicates that there will be a SIM card tray which was the recent consensus even though renders from OnLeaks did not show the tray. That turned out to be an oversight which Google confirmed with its leak. The Pixel 8 andwill be introduced on Wednesday, October 4th in New York City. Sharing the stage with the new handsets will be the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro will be released in two new colors (Porcelain, Sky) to match two of the colors of the





By the way, here's an interesting bit of trivia that might win you some money at a nearby bar. October 4th was also the unveiling date of the OG Pixel and Pixel XL back in 2016.





Pixel 8 Pro is expected to carry a 6.7-inch OLED display carrying a 1440 x 3120 QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen has 513 pixels per inch (PPI). Under the hood will be the Google Tensor 3 chipset along with 12GB of RAM. Storage options should remain at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 64MP ultra-wide camera is backed by the same Sony IMX787 sensor found behind the Theis expected to carry a 6.7-inch OLED display carrying a 1440 x 3120 QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen has 513 pixels per inch (PPI). Under the hood will be the Google Tensor 3 chipset along with 12GB of RAM. Storage options should remain at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 64MP ultra-wide camera is backed by the same Sony IMX787 sensor found behind the Pixel 7a 's main camera. There will be a 48MP telephoto camera using a periscope lens, and a 50MP primary camera. The front-facing camera weighs in at 11MP.









Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 . The latter will sport a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Since the Pixel 7a screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, Google will hike the rate on the Pixel 8 to 120Hz.

You can expect a small hike in battery capacity although Google is expected to promote it as having a 5000mAh capacity cell once again. And Android 14 will be pre-installed on theand. The latter will sport a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Since thescreen has a 90Hz refresh rate, Google will hike the rate on theto 120Hz.

Pixel 8 will have 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage and there will be a 50MP primary camera in the back along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. A larger 4485mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on, up from the 4355mAh cell on the Thewill have 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage and there will be a 50MP primary camera in the back along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. A larger 4485mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on, up from the 4355mAh cell on the Pixel 7







