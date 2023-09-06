Google leaks a 360-degree view of the Pixel 8 Pro confirming some features
Google has leaked 360-degree images of the Pixel 8 Pro and it was posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by Android expert Mishaal Rahman. The big news here is that there will be three new colors (Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky), and the thermometer feature has made the final cut. The leaked images of the phone have since been removed by Google, but not before images were taken and a screen recording made.
Besides the thermometer, the leak indicates that there will be a SIM card tray which was the recent consensus even though renders from OnLeaks did not show the tray. That turned out to be an oversight which Google confirmed with its leak. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be introduced on Wednesday, October 4th in New York City. Sharing the stage with the new handsets will be the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro will be released in two new colors (Porcelain, Sky) to match two of the colors of the Pixel 8 Pro.
By the way, here's an interesting bit of trivia that might win you some money at a nearby bar. October 4th was also the unveiling date of the OG Pixel and Pixel XL back in 2016.
The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to carry a 6.7-inch OLED display carrying a 1440 x 3120 QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen has 513 pixels per inch (PPI). Under the hood will be the Google Tensor 3 chipset along with 12GB of RAM. Storage options should remain at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 64MP ultra-wide camera is backed by the same Sony IMX787 sensor found behind the Pixel 7a's main camera. There will be a 48MP telephoto camera using a periscope lens, and a 50MP primary camera. The front-facing camera weighs in at 11MP.
You can expect a small hike in battery capacity although Google is expected to promote it as having a 5000mAh capacity cell once again. And Android 14 will be pre-installed on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8. The latter will sport a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Since the Pixel 7a screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, Google will hike the rate on the Pixel 8 to 120Hz.
gone now but got a screen recording! enjoy pic.twitter.com/P3BzeRFzwS— فهد (@fahadbsami) September 6, 2023
The Pixel 8 will have 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage and there will be a 50MP primary camera in the back along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. A larger 4485mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on, up from the 4355mAh cell on the Pixel 7.
Recently Google accidentally leaked this picture of the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2
As far as pricing goes, we could see the Pixel 8 models running $50 higher than the compatible Pixel 7 units while the Pixel 8 Pro could end up tagged at a price as much as $100 higher than similar Pixel 7 Pro models.
