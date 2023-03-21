Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Pixel 8 Pro's Night Mode may impress you through photo blending
If you are among those looking for outright impressive camera performance on an Android phone, you’d be most often tempted to go for the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Pixel 7 Pro. Both are among the best Android phones and come equipped with some of the best camera features on a phone that we’ve seen.

And while Samsung has its own way of doing things, that we’ve all come to know through their aggressive marketing campaigns, Google’s tech isn’t anything to scoff at either. The Google Camera app alone is so impressive that it has dedicated teams, who are trying to get it to work on non-Pixel phones. But naturally, it works best on Pixels for a reason.

But each time the G-cam app is updated, there is a reason to rejoice. With version 8.8, which was released last week, new features and improvements were brought to new and older Pixels alike. That isn't everything though, as 9to5 Google’s team dug a bit deeper into the code. There, they uncovered a brand new feature, that may possibly debut on the Pixel 8 Pro. 



This alleged feature will basically enable the Pixel 8 Pro to blend together photos, made with different cameras, in an attempt to create a more detailed Night Mode (Night Sight) photo. This means that the powerful chip inside will be hard at work placing the right images on the right spots in order to provide an image that feels significantly more high-res.

To Pixel fans, this concept will not be anything new. After all, the Pixel 7 Pro is capable of doing something similar. The Pro Google flagship is capable of taking snaps with both the main and telephoto cameras, which it then blends in order to provide more detail at the center of the image.

So stepping things up through including this know-how into the Pixel 8 Pro’s Night Mode makes total sense. Low light shots are typically a challenge for most phones, due to numerous reasons such as sensor size or insufficient lighting. On the user-end, this will work pretty much the same as described above, but with a longer waiting time, so that the sensor can soak up as much light as possible.

Night Sight has been improved pretty much yearly on Pixel phones, so hearing about this new feature isn’t really surprising. It is, however, always exciting to know that the next Pixel will have more to show than just a refreshed look. And we can’t wait to see what else Google has up its sleeve! 

