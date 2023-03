The Pixel 8 Pro’s Night Mode may impress you through photo blending

impressive

This alleged feature will basically enable the Pixel 8 Pro to blend together photos, made with different cameras, in an attempt to create a more detailed Night Mode (Night Sight) photo. This means that the powerful chip inside will be hard at work placing the right images on the right spots in order to provide an image that feels significantly more high-res.To Pixel fans, this concept will not be anything new. After all, the Pixel 7 Pro is capable of doing something similar. The Pro Google flagship is capable of taking snaps with both the main and telephoto cameras, which it then blends in order to provide more detail at the center of the image.So stepping things up through including this know-how into the Pixel 8 Pro’s Night Mode makes total sense. Low light shots are typically a challenge for most phones, due to numerous reasons such as sensor size or insufficient lighting. On the user-end, this will work pretty much the same as described above, but with a longer waiting time, so that the sensor can soak up as much light as possible.Night Sight has been improved pretty much yearly on Pixel phones, so hearing about this new feature isn’t really surprising. It is, however, always exciting to know that the next Pixel will have more to show than just a refreshed look. And we can’t wait to see what else Google has up its sleeve!