Take a look at the azure Pixel 8 Pro Bay color that’s allegedly replacing Sky
At this point, I wouldn’t be shocked – even mildly – if leaks regarding the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro surfaced today. I mean, this year’s leakage on the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (which are just hours away right now) is something else; one could think we already know all there is possibly to know about the duo from Google, but apparently, there’s more.
The one to claim that is M. Brandon Lee of @ThisIsTechToday who shows more than ten hands-on photos of the blueish Pixel 8 Pro and calls it Bay. If that one reminds you of something, you’re not wrong at all – Bay was the name Google chose for one of the Pixel Fold Cases. Judging by the hands-on photos from M. Brandon Lee and the aforementioned Pixel Fold case, they’re practically the same hue.
The leakster, who collaborated with a user on Reddit, also has a non-Pro Pixel 8 at his disposal – it’s black and it’s shiny. In comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro’s finish is matte.
EXCLUSIVE: Hands-on leak of the Blue "Bay" color Google Pixel 8 Pro. More coming! pic.twitter.com/2PilQn9phK— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 2, 2023
