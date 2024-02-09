Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The sublime Pixel 8 Pro becomes every tech enthusiast's choice after a sweet £150 discount on Amazon UK

Deals Google
Just recently, we shared with you that Google's latest and greatest Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro  are currently enjoying sweet discounts on Amazon US. So, if you've missed this and are located in the US, we suggest you snag one now while they are still discounted at the retailer. However, if you are on the other side of the pond and also want to score sweet savings on a brand-new Pixel 8, you'll be happy to learn that you can also grab Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for less right now!

At the moment, Amazon UK is selling the 128GB version of the Pixel 8 Pro at a pretty awesome 15% discount, letting you grab this handsome fella for £150 off its price if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal today!

Being Google's best Pixel phone yet, the Pixel 8 Pro delivers amazing top-tier performance and can deal with anything you throw its way thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. However, if you play demanding games on your phone, you should know that the phone throttles after about 10 minutes of intense gaming.

The Pixel 8 Pro may not be the best phone for gamers, but its capable 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie snapper complemented by Google's software magic make this bad boy an awesome choice for someone wanting a phone that takes gorgeous photos. Moreover, the cameras can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

On top of its good performance and cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro has good battery life. Its big 5050 mAh battery should be able to last you a day to a day and a half on a single charge with average usage.

The Pixel 8 Pro is definitely worth the investment, especially now that the investment will be smaller courtesy of Amazon UK's sweet discount. Just be sure to act fast and snatch one at a discounted price now while it's still enjoying that nice price cut.

