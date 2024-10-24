Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Being an elite bargain hunter, I encourage you to get the Pixel 8 Pro while it's $209 off on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Close-up of the camera system of a white-colored Google Pixel 8 Pro
As an elite deal hunter and phone expert, I appreciate the Pixel 8 Pro. Yes, it lacks the raw power of other high-end phones, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra; however, it still delivers top-tier performance and can handle any task with ease. In fact, we reviewed it when it came out, and apart from the fact that it throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gaming, we were pleased with its overall performance.

For me, the biggest selling point, though, isn't the firepower it offers; it's definitely the cameras. Being among the best camera phones out there, the Pixel 8 Pro takes gorgeous pictures, rocking a 50 MP unit and Google's famous image-processing magic. So, I recommend this bad boy to anyone who likes to take selfies or landscape photos and wants a phone that packs a punch.

In fact, I encourage getting a Pixel 8 Pro right now. The 128GB version of this handsome fella is currently on sale for $209 off its price on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can snag one for less than $790, which is a pretty great price for this beast, in my opinion.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $209 on Amazon!

Snag the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for $209 off its price on Amazon. The phone has top-tier performance, but for me its biggest selling point is its camera capabilities. So, act fast and snatch it while on sale as soon as possible.
$209 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


I should note, though, that the deal is offered by a third-party seller. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll have a 30-day refund period to return the handset in case you aren't pleased with your purchase.

Overall, for me, the Pixel 8 Pro is a real bang for your buck right now, delivering fast performance and incredible camera capabilities for much less than usual. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and save big on this amazing phone now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless