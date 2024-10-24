Being an elite bargain hunter, I encourage you to get the Pixel 8 Pro while it's $209 off on Amazon
As an elite deal hunter and phone expert, I appreciate the Pixel 8 Pro. Yes, it lacks the raw power of other high-end phones, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra; however, it still delivers top-tier performance and can handle any task with ease. In fact, we reviewed it when it came out, and apart from the fact that it throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gaming, we were pleased with its overall performance.
In fact, I encourage getting a Pixel 8 Pro right now. The 128GB version of this handsome fella is currently on sale for $209 off its price on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can snag one for less than $790, which is a pretty great price for this beast, in my opinion.
I should note, though, that the deal is offered by a third-party seller. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll have a 30-day refund period to return the handset in case you aren't pleased with your purchase.
Overall, for me, the Pixel 8 Pro is a real bang for your buck right now, delivering fast performance and incredible camera capabilities for much less than usual. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and save big on this amazing phone now while the offer is still up for grabs!
For me, the biggest selling point, though, isn't the firepower it offers; it's definitely the cameras. Being among the best camera phones out there, the Pixel 8 Pro takes gorgeous pictures, rocking a 50 MP unit and Google's famous image-processing magic. So, I recommend this bad boy to anyone who likes to take selfies or landscape photos and wants a phone that packs a punch.
