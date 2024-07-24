Amazon cuts a whole $265 off the Pixel 8 Pro, turning it into a true temptation for enthusiasts

Pixel 8 Pro





Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro easily ranks among the As a proper top-of-the-line Google phone, thepacks a punch, courtesy of its AI-powered Tensor G3 SoC under the hood and 12GB of RAM. However, we don't recommend it for gaming. It tends to throttle after about 10 minutes of heavy gaming, as we found out in our dedicated Pixel 8 Pro review On the flip side, thetakes mesmerizing photos thanks to its 50MP main camera, 10.5MP snapper for selfies, and, of course, Google's famous software magic. The phone can also capture stunning videos in 4K at 60fps.Battery-wise, it sports a big 5,050mAh power cell on board, giving it power for the whole day. And when it's time for a top-up, the 30W wired charging on board will fill the tank in one hour and 31 minutes.Overall, theeasily ranks among the best phones money can buy with its fast performance and amazing cameras. Furthermore, the phone can now be yours for $265 less, making it an even bigger temptation than usual. That's why we suggest acting quickly and getting one by tapping the deal button in this article now while the offer is still up for grabs!

