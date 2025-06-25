Limited-time deal drops the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro to a new all-time low
The phone is selling for a whopping $750 off, making it a steal.
Google's Pixel phones are among the best on the market, so chances are that you may be looking at one of its latest Pixel 9 smartphones if you're on the hunt for a new handset. However, if you want to score a capable Pixel phone at a bargain price, the Pixel 9s aren't the Google phones you should be looking at.
We know, we know. It's not a spring chicken anymore, so it sounds a tad bit strange to promote an older model. However, a new limited-time deal at Woot brings this handsome fella to just $349.99, which is a steal, considering it would have set you back around $1,100 when it was just released. This means you'll score a whopping $750 in savings if you take advantage of this offer.
In addition to boasting 512GB of storage, which should be sufficient for most people, its Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM still offers good performance. You shouldn't experience any stutters and should be able to run most apps without issues. That said, you might notice a drop in performance if you run demanding tasks on it. After all, the chipset isn't exactly new.
It's no secret, though, that the biggest selling point of Pixel phones has always been their camera capabilities, and the Pixel 7 Pro is no exception. Its 50MP main camera, complemented by Google's image-processing magic, lets it capture highly detailed images with vibrant colors. Additionally, the phone features a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, allowing you to enjoy your pictures in stunning quality.
It's worth noting that this is also the biggest discount we've seen for this particular make and model. While Woot often has it on sale, the price cut usually hovers around $700. So, Lady Luck is giving you a chance to grab a speedy Pixel phone for next to nothing, especially when you factor in all the bells and whistles it comes with.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro packs impressive value at just $349.99. With reliable performance, a brilliant display, and top-tier cameras, it checks all the right boxes. So, don't miss out—get yours today!
