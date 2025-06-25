Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Limited-time deal drops the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro to a new all-time low

The phone is selling for a whopping $750 off, making it a steal.

A hand holding a Pixel 7 Pro.
Google's Pixel phones are among the best on the market, so chances are that you may be looking at one of its latest Pixel 9 smartphones if you're on the hunt for a new handset. However, if you want to score a capable Pixel phone at a bargain price, the Pixel 9s aren't the Google phones you should be looking at.

In fact, even the Pixel 8 series shouldn't be on your radar right now. The Pixel phone you should be thinking about getting is actually the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Save $750 at Woot!

$349 99
$1099 99
$750 off (68%)
Woot just knocked $750 off the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, bringing the price down to under $350! With fast performance, a gorgeous display, and capable cameras, this deal is too good to miss. Hurry and grab yours before it's gone!
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (40%)
If you're looking for a slightly newer Pixel phone, Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 Pro at a $400 discount. That means you can get one for just under $600! Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


We know, we know. It's not a spring chicken anymore, so it sounds a tad bit strange to promote an older model. However, a new limited-time deal at Woot brings this handsome fella to just $349.99, which is a steal, considering it would have set you back around $1,100 when it was just released. This means you'll score a whopping $750 in savings if you take advantage of this offer.

It's worth noting that this is also the biggest discount we've seen for this particular make and model. While Woot often has it on sale, the price cut usually hovers around $700. So, Lady Luck is giving you a chance to grab a speedy Pixel phone for next to nothing, especially when you factor in all the bells and whistles it comes with.

In addition to boasting 512GB of storage, which should be sufficient for most people, its Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM still offers good performance. You shouldn't experience any stutters and should be able to run most apps without issues. That said, you might notice a drop in performance if you run demanding tasks on it. After all, the chipset isn't exactly new.

It's no secret, though, that the biggest selling point of Pixel phones has always been their camera capabilities, and the Pixel 7 Pro is no exception. Its 50MP main camera, complemented by Google's image-processing magic, lets it capture highly detailed images with vibrant colors. Additionally, the phone features a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, allowing you to enjoy your pictures in stunning quality.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro packs impressive value at just $349.99. With reliable performance, a brilliant display, and top-tier cameras, it checks all the right boxes. So, don't miss out—get yours today!

