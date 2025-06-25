Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Score a sweet discount on the OnePlus Open plus a $300 freebie

The phone is still worth getting, especially now that it comes with a free OnePlus Watch 2. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus Open.
Samsung may have launched the reservations for its upcoming foldables, allowing early birds to save up to a whopping $1,200, but OnePlus fans will always choose the OnePlus Open over a Galaxy Fold phone.

The statement above holds true, especially now that bargain hunters can save up to $200 on this foldable beauty by trading in an eligible device at the official OnePlus store. On top of that, the manufacturer is offering its OnePlus Watch 2 as a freebie when purchasing a new OnePlus Open. This adds an extra $300 in value, bringing your total savings to about $500 if you receive the full trade-in discount.

OnePlus Open: Save $200 with a trade-in + $300 gift!

$1499 99
$1999 98
$500 off (25%)
Save up to $200 on the OnePlus Open by trading in your old phone. Plus, the official store is throwing in a OnePlus Watch 2 for free with your purchase, making this deal even harder to resist. Don't hesitate!
Buy at OnePlus


We believe this is a pretty awesome deal. Not only will you get one of the best foldable phones on the market, but you'll also score a capable smartwatch for free. Just don't wait around, as the offer has been available for a few weeks, and you never know when it could expire.

Granted, the OnePlus Open has also been around for quite some time now, but it still delivers speedy performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Moreover, it rocks a beautiful 7.82-inch inner display with 2440 x 2268 resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals.

Another of its selling points is the 6.31-inch outer screen, which allows for comfortable use without needing to unfold the phone every time. Meanwhile, the 48MP main camera on board will let you take gorgeous photos.

As for the OnePlus Watch 2, well, it runs on Wear OS, which means you'll have access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play store. It also has a sleek design, so it matches any outfit. It's also loaded with health-tracking features like sleep tracking and stress monitoring. So, in short, it's an awesome gift! That's why we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while you can!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
Behold the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) in beautiful new leaks!
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless