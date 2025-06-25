Score a sweet discount on the OnePlus Open plus a $300 freebie
The phone is still worth getting, especially now that it comes with a free OnePlus Watch 2. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung may have launched the reservations for its upcoming foldables, allowing early birds to save up to a whopping $1,200, but OnePlus fans will always choose the OnePlus Open over a Galaxy Fold phone.
The statement above holds true, especially now that bargain hunters can save up to $200 on this foldable beauty by trading in an eligible device at the official OnePlus store. On top of that, the manufacturer is offering its OnePlus Watch 2 as a freebie when purchasing a new OnePlus Open. This adds an extra $300 in value, bringing your total savings to about $500 if you receive the full trade-in discount.
We believe this is a pretty awesome deal. Not only will you get one of the best foldable phones on the market, but you'll also score a capable smartwatch for free. Just don't wait around, as the offer has been available for a few weeks, and you never know when it could expire.
Granted, the OnePlus Open has also been around for quite some time now, but it still delivers speedy performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Moreover, it rocks a beautiful 7.82-inch inner display with 2440 x 2268 resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals.
As for the OnePlus Watch 2, well, it runs on Wear OS, which means you'll have access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play store. It also has a sleek design, so it matches any outfit. It's also loaded with health-tracking features like sleep tracking and stress monitoring. So, in short, it's an awesome gift! That's why we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
Another of its selling points is the 6.31-inch outer screen, which allows for comfortable use without needing to unfold the phone every time. Meanwhile, the 48MP main camera on board will let you take gorgeous photos.
