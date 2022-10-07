The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally made their debut on stage at Google’s October event, and like many other flagship phones nowadays, neither of them comes with an included charger in the box.
The new Google Pixel duo comes with the same maximum charging speeds as their predecessors. What’s interesting here is that both phones have equally powerful wired and wireless charging — 21W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro (just like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro).
Check out our dedicated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity article for more detailed information.
The most important thing to look out for when purchasing a charger for your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is that it supports USB Power Delivery (PD) and the additional add-on, so to speak, dubbed Programmable Power Supply (PPS). This is the most state-of-the-art USB-C standard we have today, and Google introduced it to its phones with the Pixel 6 series.
Of course, it’s also important that the charger is at least capable of delivering a 30W charge, as that is how much you need to fully make use of the Pixel 7’s fast charging capabilities.
The Anker 715, or Nano II, is a tremendous third-party option for several reasons. First of all, the brand has a well-established reputation for quality and reliability, the price-to-performance ratio is amazing, and you get more than double the charging capacity — 65W! The good part about having a faster charger for your phone is that you can use it to juice up other, more demanding devices such as a laptop for example.
The Spigen ArcStation Pro is a great option if you have other devices that support even higher speeds of fast charging. As the name suggests, it has a maximum charge output of 45W, coincidentally the max charge speed of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones.
One downside here, for some, might be the slightly larger size. Of course, there is PPS support with this one as well.
If it is a charger with more than one port that you are looking for, then the Anker 735 charger should be right up your alley! It can charge your new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro and two other devices while splitting the 65W efficiently between the three ports.
On the other hand, when you have only one device plugged in, you can use the charger's full speed, which is enough to power a 2020 MacBook Pro 13” at its maximum. The Anker 735 also supports the PPS standard.
This little wireless charging pad from Belkin is one of the best third-party options for your new Pixel phone or an older one for that matter. It will charge at a maximum of 12W and comes with an AC adapter in the box. The pad itself has a great design, with a coating to make it less slippery and more stable when placed on a surface.
The Moshi Lounge Q is probably the most stylish and sleek wireless charging stand you will find for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It can charge both phones at up to 12W, and you can adjust its height to match the phone’s position perfectly. Most of all, however, it comes with a beautiful mesh fabric.
Google has always been ambiguous when it came to the maximum charging speeds of its phones, but the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should have maximum wired charging speeds of 21W and 23W, with the maximum wireless charging speeds being the same. We will let you know for sure once we get to test them ourselves.
No, the charging on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is the same in both wired and wireless when compared to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google is still somewhat lagging when it comes to fast charging, with competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series supporting speeds of up to 45W.
The new Google Pixel duo comes with the same maximum charging speeds as their predecessors. What’s interesting here is that both phones have equally powerful wired and wireless charging — 21W for the Pixel 7 and 23W for the Pixel 7 Pro (just like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro).
Now, most people probably already have some charger laying around somewhere, but do you have one that will work perfectly with the Pixel 7 series and utilize its maximum charging capacity? Well, if you don’t and you are looking to buy one, we have picked the best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers for you to choose from!
Check out our dedicated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity article for more detailed information.
Can't wait to get the new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro? You can pre-order them right now from here!
Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers at a glance:
- Google 30W USB-C Power Charger
- Anker 715 Charger 65W
- Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro
- Anker 735 Charger 65W
- Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)
- Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad
- Moshi Lounge Q
Wired chargers:
The most important thing to look out for when purchasing a charger for your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is that it supports USB Power Delivery (PD) and the additional add-on, so to speak, dubbed Programmable Power Supply (PPS). This is the most state-of-the-art USB-C standard we have today, and Google introduced it to its phones with the Pixel 6 series.
Of course, it’s also important that the charger is at least capable of delivering a 30W charge, as that is how much you need to fully make use of the Pixel 7’s fast charging capabilities.
Google 30W USB-C Power Charger
It is pretty clear — if you want the most compatible charger for your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro you simply cannot go wrong with Google’s own 30W USB-C Power Charger. It supports the PPS standard (duh) and has a very reasonable price tag. You can buy only the charger for $25, or you can get it for $35 with an included 1m USB-C to USB-C cable.
Anker 715 Charger 65W
The Anker 715, or Nano II, is a tremendous third-party option for several reasons. First of all, the brand has a well-established reputation for quality and reliability, the price-to-performance ratio is amazing, and you get more than double the charging capacity — 65W! The good part about having a faster charger for your phone is that you can use it to juice up other, more demanding devices such as a laptop for example.
Another great advantage of the Anker Nano II is that it is super compact (it can fold its plugs) and lightweight. Of course, like all the other picks on this list, this little guy also supports PPS, but also PowerIQ. You don’t get a cable in the box though.
Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro
The Spigen ArcStation Pro is a great option if you have other devices that support even higher speeds of fast charging. As the name suggests, it has a maximum charge output of 45W, coincidentally the max charge speed of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones.
One downside here, for some, might be the slightly larger size. Of course, there is PPS support with this one as well.
Anker 735 Charger 65W
If it is a charger with more than one port that you are looking for, then the Anker 735 charger should be right up your alley! It can charge your new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro and two other devices while splitting the 65W efficiently between the three ports.
On the other hand, when you have only one device plugged in, you can use the charger's full speed, which is enough to power a 2020 MacBook Pro 13” at its maximum. The Anker 735 also supports the PPS standard.
Wireless chargers:
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)
Yes, you guessed it. Much like with Google’s regular charger, the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is the perfect fit for your new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro! Full compatibility is at play here, offering up to 23W of fast wireless charging. If you place any other device that is not a Pixel phone, the stand will charge it at 15W as long as it is Qi-enabled.
The best part about it is that it already comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter and a 1.5m USB-C cable.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad
This little wireless charging pad from Belkin is one of the best third-party options for your new Pixel phone or an older one for that matter. It will charge at a maximum of 12W and comes with an AC adapter in the box. The pad itself has a great design, with a coating to make it less slippery and more stable when placed on a surface.
Moshi Lounge Q
The Moshi Lounge Q is probably the most stylish and sleek wireless charging stand you will find for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It can charge both phones at up to 12W, and you can adjust its height to match the phone’s position perfectly. Most of all, however, it comes with a beautiful mesh fabric.
How fast do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro charge?
Google has always been ambiguous when it came to the maximum charging speeds of its phones, but the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should have maximum wired charging speeds of 21W and 23W, with the maximum wireless charging speeds being the same. We will let you know for sure once we get to test them ourselves.
Does the Pixel 7 have faster charging than the Pixel 6?
No, the charging on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is the same in both wired and wireless when compared to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google is still somewhat lagging when it comes to fast charging, with competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series supporting speeds of up to 45W.
Things that are NOT allowed: