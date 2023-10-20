Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Pixel 8's language detection for voice typing feature could come to the Pixel 7 'soon'

Android Software updates Google
Pixel 8's language detection for voice typing feauture could come to the Pixel 7 'soon'
Google is all about AI nowadays, and the company's latest flagship phones, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are a testimony to this with some very useful AI-powered features. One of them is a feature that detects languages for voice typing, which is especially useful for multilingual users.

Now it seems this feature will be coming to the Pixel 7 as well, reports Android Police.

Pixel 7 phones will get Pixel 8's language detection feature for voice typing


This info comes from a recently updated Google support page. It indicates that the functionality is 'coming soon' to the Pixel 7 series, which is Google's flagship line from 2022.

The feature works by using Google Assistant for voice typing in Gboard. The Pixel 7 already has quite the advancements for multilingual users and voice typing and added a few languages to the support languages. The Pixel 8 does elevate things even further by allowing you to speak freely in any enabled language and it will process and sort out the rest, typing out your dictation in multiple languages.

The updated page shows that the feature will come "soon" to the Pixel 7. Of course, we don't know exactly when the Pixel 7 will get this useful functionality - there is no concrete release date on the page, which could mean weeks or even months.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless