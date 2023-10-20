Pixel 8's language detection for voice typing feature could come to the Pixel 7 'soon'
Google is all about AI nowadays, and the company's latest flagship phones, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are a testimony to this with some very useful AI-powered features. One of them is a feature that detects languages for voice typing, which is especially useful for multilingual users.
Now it seems this feature will be coming to the Pixel 7 as well, reports Android Police.
This info comes from a recently updated Google support page. It indicates that the functionality is 'coming soon' to the Pixel 7 series, which is Google's flagship line from 2022.
Pixel 7 phones will get Pixel 8's language detection feature for voice typing
The feature works by using Google Assistant for voice typing in Gboard. The Pixel 7 already has quite the advancements for multilingual users and voice typing and added a few languages to the support languages. The Pixel 8 does elevate things even further by allowing you to speak freely in any enabled language and it will process and sort out the rest, typing out your dictation in multiple languages.
The updated page shows that the feature will come "soon" to the Pixel 7. Of course, we don't know exactly when the Pixel 7 will get this useful functionality - there is no concrete release date on the page, which could mean weeks or even months.
