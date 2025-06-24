Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Apple's next iPad Pro might get a bezel makeover – thanks to LG

A clever LG tech could slim things down – and give Apple's OLED iPads a fresh new edge.

By
Apple's next iPad Pro OLED displays may come with LG Innotek's chip-on-film (CoF) technology. This change may potentially make it possible for the company to shave the bezels noticeably and also offer a more compact design without sacrificing screen size. 

The info comes from a report from the Korean outlet The Elec, which states that Apple is now expected to either approve or reject LX Semicon's display driver IC this month, which would work alongside the aforementioned CoF tech. 

What CoF basically does is attach the display driver chips to panels using heat compression on flexible films. It sends signals to control individual pixels through thin-film transistors. 

This combination allows for tighter integration of the panel with the display's edges. And yep, this basically means there could be shrinking of the visible bezels and thus creating more screen real estate in the same device size. 


Meanwhile, that's not all the combo can give. It can also offer a more power-efficient signal processing (therefore better battery life), but this may or may not happen. 

So far, Apple has relied on Samsung System LSI for display driver ICs in its OLED iPad Pro models. A switch to LG could also diversify Apple's supply chain and reduce component costs through, well, competition. 

The report doesn't state specifically which iPad model the new components are made for. However, an earlier report indicated that LX Semicon's entry into Apple's supply chain is for the iPad Pro. 

The new iPad Pro models are expected to come in the second half of this year and sport an M5 chip. Apparently, in the future, iPads are rumored to come with a landscape-oriented Apple logo and Apple's 5G modems, and there are also talks about a potential 18.8-inch foldable iPad that could come in 2027

Honestly, I love the idea of thinner bezels – it's one of those small changes that just makes the whole device feel more modern. And if Apple's finally bringing some real competition between Samsung and LG into the mix, maybe we'll start seeing faster upgrades and better prices too. Fingers crossed!

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
