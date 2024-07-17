The capable Pixel 8 becomes an absolute gem after a massive $200 discount for Prime Day

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Prime Day is famous for its incredible Prime Day phone deals, and we are happy to share that one of the best Pixel phones out there, the Pixel 8, has received that sweet Prime Day treatment and can be yours for way less than usual.

At the moment, the 128GB variant of this incredible phone is available for $200 off its price on Amazon for the duration of the event. This allows you to get one for under $500 if you capitalize on this awesome Prime Day offer. You should hurry, though, as deals like these expire quickly during shopping events, and you might miss out if you wait too long.

As one of Google's latest and greatest, the Pixel 8 comes with an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This gives the phone fast performance, allowing it to handle demanding tasks like a true champ without any hassles.

Staying true to its Pixel lineage, this handsome fella is also capable of taking incredible-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps and comes with Google's image-processing magic, which makes you look even more mesmerizing in your stills.

You'll also enjoy great battery life, with the 4,575mAh power cell on board providing enough power for nine hours and 36 minutes of continuous video streaming, or 15 hours and 39 minutes of non-stop web browsing before needing a recharge

Overall, the Pixel 8 is a real gem with its top-tier performance, incredible camera capabilities, and great battery life. Furthermore, it's just irresistible while on sale for Prime Day. So, be sure not to miss out and snag a unit at a heavily discounted price today!
